Who Does He Think He Represents?

Now that the 2025 Montana Legislature has adjourned, a question remains: Who does Lukas Schubert think he represents?

Rep. Schubert’s saddest moment this session was a failed resolution urging President Trump and Minnesota Gov. Walz to pardon the dirty cop who is serving hard time for murdering George Floyd in broad daylight on a Minneapolis sidewalk.

Why is this worth Legislative time? Does Lukas have a soft spot for extra-judicial police execution of private citizens? Or does he enjoy ripping the scabs off of national wounds that have only begun to heal?

Schubert also introduced a (failed) resolution “acknowledging that Christ is king.” I am happy for Schubert that he has apparently found Jesus as his personal lord and savior. Such faith gives meaning to millions of lives around the globe. But that’s his business and no one else’s. Just as his religion is none of my business, yours and my religion is none of his. I do not recall Schubert campaigning on creating a theocracy, and nor do I recall voters clamoring for it.

Killer cops and government religions are among the most un-American, un-patriotic things I can imagine. Schubert is an eager and ardent young man and I appreciate anyone willing to give time for public service. But he needs to learn more about what really makes America great, before he can truly represent such a fine piece of Montana as District 8.

Ben Long

Kalispell