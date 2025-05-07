2025 School Election Results

School districts across Flathead County held elections on Tuesday where voters decided elementary and high school levies in Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls and school board trustees. Below are the unofficial results for local school district elections. Results will not become official until they are canvassed by the school board.

Kalispell Public Schools

For the first time since 2007, voters approved the high school levy, with 55.57% for the levy and 44.34% against it, according to the Flathead County Elections Office. Voter turnout was the highest in recent history, with 49.49% of ballots submitted.

“This is a landmark moment for education in Kalispell, and we’re incredibly grateful to our community for this vote of confidence,” KPS Superintendent Matt Jensen said in a news release. “This levy campaign brought our community together in unprecedented ways, creating meaningful dialogue about the value of education. This successful outcome reflects our shared commitment to providing students with exceptional opportunities for success in career and college following graduation.”

The levy will provide approximately $2.9 million in additional funding and will prevent the elimination of more than 100 course offerings and more than 20 teaching positions.

“The Board of Trustees is committed to honoring the trust our voters have placed in us through transparent, responsible stewardship of these resources,” KPS Board of Trustees Chair Scott Warnell said in the release. “This successful levy provides the foundation we need to continue building educational excellence in Kalispell.”

Flathead High School General Fund Levy

Yes: 11,641

No: 9,307

Whitefish School District Levy

Yes: 2,371

No: 1,638

Deer Park School District Bond Measure

Yes: 142

No: 303

Cayuse Prairie School District Trustee

David Dowell – 343

Susan Horner-Till – 489

Deer Park School District Trustee

Cynthia Barnes – 184

Mikala Cordes – 162

Smith Valley School District Trustee

Jodi Brown – 138

Joe Heidecker – 217

Kyla Huchendorf – 152

Josh Hunt – 274

