Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy Announces Candidacy for Montana Supreme Court

Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy on May 6 announced her candidacy for a seat as an associate justice on the Montana Supreme Court to replace Justice Beth Baker, who is vacating her seat, according to a press release.

Eddy is running on a campaign of “protecting Montanans’ freedoms and rights, upholding the Constitution and following the law to ensure justice for all” in the nonpartisan race.

“Montanans deserve a Supreme Court Justice who is fair, impartial, and independent,” Eddy said in the release. “On the Supreme Court, I will protect our freedoms, guard our Constitution, hold criminals accountable, and apply the law fairly. I believe deeply that we must keep politics out of the courtroom.”

After earning her law degree from the University of Montana School of Law, Eddy began her legal career as a practicing attorney before she was appointed to the Flathead County District Court bench in 2015. She was elected in 2016, 2018 and 2024 and has presided over cases involving civil, criminal and family law disputes.

Eddy was also chosen to serve as Montana’s first Asbestos Claims Court Judge in 2017, facilitating the resolution of thousands of asbestos claims that had languished for decades. Additionally, she has been actively involved in community and statewide legal education efforts.

Eddy will run against Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson, who announced his candidacy for the Montana Supreme Court Justice seat last month.

[email protected]