Hungry Horse Man Accused of Leading Organized Burglaries Arrested

A 46-year-old Hungry Horse man accused of organizing a criminal group in a string of burglaries was arrested last night following a months-long investigation conducted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Michael Ray Downing on May 6 was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending felony charges of burglary and tampering with a witness or informant. His bond is set at $252,235.

The Northwest Regional SWAT team assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest after he was served a high-risk search warrant on a Mountain Drive residence in Hungry Horse.

Authorities believe Downing and other affiliates are responsible for more than 15 burglary cases across Flathead County since October 2024 that typically targeted seasonal homes that were vacant at the time of the alleged crimes. Total damages and losses have approached $1 million. He was apprehended in connection to two new burglary cases near Whitefish, authorities say.

In recent months, law enforcement has attempted to apprehend several suspects involved in the alleged crimes during active pursuits, which resulted in dangerous chases that ended without arrests. During one incident, suspects 34-year-old James Ekvall and 35-year-old Ashley Bruns were successfully apprehended on theft and burglary charges and remain in custody.

Additional charges and arrests are anticipated as evidence is processed and leads develop, according to authorities.

“We want to assure the public that we take these crimes very seriously,” Sheriff Brian Heino said. “This was a coordinated and deliberate effort to protect our communities and hold those responsible accountable.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the burglaries can contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610.

