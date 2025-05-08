Explore Whitefish Hires New Director

Board members at the Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Explore Whitefish, have selected Zak Anderson as the new executive director of the nonprofit tourism organization.

Anderson replaces Julie Mullins, who led the bureau for two years and guided the organization through a period of rapid residential growth, peak visitation and rising tensions surrounding tourism’s impact on the community.

“Julie’s work was defined by her unwavering commitment to balancing the economic benefits of tourism with the preservation of Whitefish’s unique character,” Mariah Joos, the chair of the Explore Whitefish Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Her steady leadership during a dynamic time helped reinforce our commitment to sustainability and community support.”

Anderson steps into the role following his role as the Explore Whitefish membership director and more than two decades working in the hospitality and service industry.

Growing up in Whitefish, Anderson graduated from the University of Montana in 2001 and worked a four-year stint in sales and marketing jobs on the east and west coasts before returning home in 2008. He has since coached for the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation and immersed himself in mountain culture since returning.

Anderson was first introduced to the tourism bureau while working for the Whitefish Lake Golf Course where he represented the business on the board of directors for 10 years before moving to West Glacier to manage Green Valley Ranch for almost four years.

Last year, Anderson returned to Whitefish and began his role as the membership director and brought his deep knowledge of the region to the bureau in the aftermath of pandemic-related peak tourism.

“Having that local insight is invaluable,” Anderson told the Beacon. “Historically, we have operated under the radar and since there was steady growth and things got crazy during the pandemic, we realized there were a lot of misconceptions about what the visitor bureau does.”

Anderson helped Mullins educate the public about the bureau and worked to promote sustainable tourism and stewardship messaging.

“Everything we do is to support the locals and the residents and bring the two groups together along with the creation of the Sustainable Tourism Management Plan,” Anderson said.

Anderson plans to continue promoting the 1% Community Support Fund, a voluntary fee added to lodging, restaurants and transportation receipts by member businesses to support programs like Housing Whitefish. Explore Whitefish allocates 50% of all contributions collected from restaurant business members to support the housing nonprofit.

“That was something that was important to the community – we saw how the rapid growth in short-term rentals were pushing up rents and we knew it was something we needed to address,” Anderson said.

The funds also support the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan, “Friend of the Fish” visitor campaign, crisis communications and more.

