In Support of Our Police – Due Process Matters

As a member of the Whitefish City Council, I feel compelled to address the recent controversy surrounding a traffic stop conducted by a Whitefish Police Department officer. The stop – initiated for a routine equipment violation – led the officer, following standard background procedures, to contact U.S. Border Patrol. Contrary to some public claims, there was no detainment initiated or conducted by the Whitefish Police Department. Once Border Patrol was contacted, they assumed jurisdiction, and WPD’s involvement ended with the conclusion of the traffic stop.

Some members of the public have since accused the officer of racial profiling or of calling Border Patrol solely for translation services. These claims are not supported by the facts. I have personally spoken with our Chief of Police and am confident that the officer followed department policy appropriately and professionally.

It is both troubling and unjust that some in our community are quick to vilify our officers without access to all the facts or regard for due process. Accusations made without evidence not only undermine trust but threaten to erode the morale of those who serve and protect us with professionalism and integrity.

Our police department has clearly stated – and I fully support – that it does not engage in biased-based policing. Policies are in place to prohibit profiling, and all officers undergo training to identify and avoid implicit bias. The department’s record reflects a commitment to equal enforcement and respect for the dignity of every person, regardless of background.

I stand firmly in support of the officer involved, and of our police department as a whole. We ask our officers to uphold the law fairly and consistently; we owe them the same standard of fairness in return. They must never be made to hesitate in doing their job for fear of being wrongly accused based on assumptions or the outcome of lawful enforcement actions.

If we allow public opinion to override facts, and emotion to replace process, we do a disservice not just to our officers – but to justice itself.

Giuseppe Caltabiano is a member of the Whitefish City Council.