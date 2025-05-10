Superintendent Says Levy Passage Prevented Reduction of 21 Teachers, 100 Courses at Kalispell High Schools

Following the passage of the $2.9 million high school levy on Tuesday, Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen thanked voters for the approval at a May 9 press conference and described the positive impact the funding will have on the community.

“The levy will provide funding to maintain and build upon our programs and our diverse course offerings,” Jensen said in the Glacier High School library. “Most critically, this will preserve over 100 course offerings and 21 teaching staff in our high school.”

Passing with 55.57% support, the levy approval marked the first since 2007 and saw a record high turnout, which school officials attributed to an information campaign designed to educate voters. Just last year, the levy failed with only 45.35% votes in favor.

“The information campaign exposed the great work that’s happening in our schools and brought our community together in conversations and in unprecedented ways,” Jensen said.

Jensen said the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce played an important role throughout the campaign after emerging as the first board to publicly recognize and unanimously support the levy.

If the levy had failed, several course programs, including the school district’s Agricultural Education Center, would have been cut due to an outdated education funding formula, inflation and the residual effects of previous levy rejections.

“We can now continue our focus on growing our program rather than worrying about rebuilding the program,” Tucker Hankinson of the Agricultural Education Center said. “We can maintain our class sizes that are safe instead of worrying about how are we going to fit extra kids into already full classes and worry about cutting kids. We can maintain the successful program that we work really hard to have in our community.”

Agricultural Education Center student Manny Barone expresses gratitude for the passage of the Kalispell Public School’s high school levy at a press conference at Glacier High School on May 9, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Manny Barone, a Glacier High School junior, told the audience about his involvement in the Kalispell FFA Chapter and how it’s granted him opportunities like participating in state competitions.

“Thank you for allowing my fellow peers to wake up and call this place our school,” Barone said. “Thank you for allowing myself and my younger siblings to be able to take in this remarkable opportunity.”

Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees President Scott Warnell said the funding will allow the schools to continue to provide robust academic programming and the board will work closely with the school district.

“The board of trustees will provide careful oversight to implement plans that maintain and enhance educational outcomes for all students,” Warnell said. “We recognize our responsibility.”

[email protected]