Find Ways to Build More Wildlife Crossings

The East Glacier Park Volunteer Fire Department is often among the first responders to arrive on scene after a vehicle hits a wild animal on Highway 2. Montana is one of the worst states for wildlife vehicle collisions in the country and everyone who lives in or frequently drives in the area is used to the sight of roadside animal carcasses and damaged automobiles.



According to Google: The estimated annual cost of wildlife-vehicle collisions in the United States is

around $8 billion. This includes property damage, medical costs, and lost productivity. Approximately 1 to 2 million wildlife-vehicle collisions occur each year, resulting in around 200 fatalities and 26,000 injuries.



I know how seriously the Montana Department of Transportation takes its mission to keep Montana drivers safe and I appreciate their efforts to support the state legislation in finding ways to build more wildlife crossings in our area.



Mike Wikstrom, fire chief

East Glacier Park Volunteer Fire Department