Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $475,000

Kalispell
Where: 706 Ashley Dr.
Price: $479,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,344
This charming single-level home has an open floor plan, radiant floor heat and a new roof. It also features a double car garage, a fully fenced backyard and beautiful views of Lone Pine. Located near a bike path, enjoy outdoor recreation right out the front door. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30045943
Columbia Falls
Where: 30 Grace Rd.
Price: $490,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,216
This superbly maintained single-family home has newer kitchen appliances and flooring. It also features a great floor plan with large living room and vaulted ceilings. Outside the property includes a covered seating area, additional parking along the side of the garage, and multiple storage sheds for storing toys. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30047991
Somers
Where: 1384 Klondyke Lp.
Price: $460,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,270
This charming ranch-style home sits on a large lot and has a nice floor plan with an open living and dining room. Relax and enjoy mountain views from the large fenced backyard with covered cement patio. Ideally located just minutes from Flathead Lake. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30047903
Kalispell
Where: 1238 Sixth St. W.
Price: $499,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,376
This tastefully updated home offers modern living in a desirable location. It has a split-level layout with a fully finished basement and was designed with entertaining in mind. Outside the property includes a fenced backyard and large deck that is partially covered for some shade. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties
MLS Number: 30047288
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].