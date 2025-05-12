Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $475,000

Kalispell

Where: 706 Ashley Dr.

Price: $479,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,344

This charming single-level home has an open floor plan, radiant floor heat and a new roof. It also features a double car garage, a fully fenced backyard and beautiful views of Lone Pine. Located near a bike path, enjoy outdoor recreation right out the front door. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30045943

Columbia Falls

Where: 30 Grace Rd.

Price: $490,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,216

This superbly maintained single-family home has newer kitchen appliances and flooring. It also features a great floor plan with large living room and vaulted ceilings. Outside the property includes a covered seating area, additional parking along the side of the garage, and multiple storage sheds for storing toys. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047991

Somers

Where: 1384 Klondyke Lp.

Price: $460,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,270

This charming ranch-style home sits on a large lot and has a nice floor plan with an open living and dining room. Relax and enjoy mountain views from the large fenced backyard with covered cement patio. Ideally located just minutes from Flathead Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047903

Kalispell

Where: 1238 Sixth St. W.

Price: $499,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,376

This tastefully updated home offers modern living in a desirable location. It has a split-level layout with a fully finished basement and was designed with entertaining in mind. Outside the property includes a fenced backyard and large deck that is partially covered for some shade. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30047288

