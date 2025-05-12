Four Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Kalispell

A Kalispell family is dead following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred on the morning of Mother’s Day in the Silverbrook Estates neighborhood, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Law enforcement was dispatched to 127 Werner Peak Trail after the caller, 33-year-old Nicholas Olson-Hartley, “made multiple concerning statements” to dispatch before disconnecting the call on May 11 at 5:52 a.m. KPD officers initially failed to make contact with anyone in the house and evidence at the scene caused them to force entry in the house.

Upon entering the residence, KPD officers discovered the bodies of Nicholas Olson-Hartley and his 27-year-old wife, Katie Olson-Hartley. After further clearing the residence, authorities discovered the bodies of their 6-year-old child and 7-month-old infant. All victims died of gunshot wounds, according to the release.

After officers collected evidence and interviewed numerous people throughout their investigation, they concluded Nicholas fatally shot his family before calling 911. Following the phone call to dispatch, he died by suicide, according to law enforcement.

