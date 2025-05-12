Skip to content
Crime

Four Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Kalispell

A police investigation revealed a Kalispell father on Sunday morning fatally shot his wife and two young children before he died by suicide

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A Kalispell family is dead following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred on the morning of Mother’s Day in the Silverbrook Estates neighborhood, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Law enforcement was dispatched to 127 Werner Peak Trail after the caller, 33-year-old Nicholas Olson-Hartley, “made multiple concerning statements” to dispatch before disconnecting the call on May 11 at 5:52 a.m. KPD officers initially failed to make contact with anyone in the house and evidence at the scene caused them to force entry in the house.

Upon entering the residence, KPD officers discovered the bodies of Nicholas Olson-Hartley and his 27-year-old wife, Katie Olson-Hartley. After further clearing the residence, authorities discovered the bodies of their 6-year-old child and 7-month-old infant. All victims died of gunshot wounds, according to the release.

After officers collected evidence and interviewed numerous people throughout their investigation, they concluded Nicholas fatally shot his family before calling 911. Following the phone call to dispatch, he died by suicide, according to law enforcement.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work