As American Legion Baseball celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025, it’s a fitting time to shine a light on one of the valley’s strongest youth sports programs: the Kalispell Lakers. Since 1947, Legion baseball has been part of Kalispell’s fabric, providing young athletes with opportunities to grow, compete, and represent our community with pride.



Under the direction of the Kalispell Legion Baseball Association, the Kalispell Lakers continue to uphold this legacy with integrity, passion, and a commitment to excellence – on and off the field. Beyond developing baseball skills, the program instills values like responsibility, sportsmanship, and leadership that last a lifetime.



But the strength of this program wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our community. We owe a huge thank you to the many local businesses whose sponsorships help make each season a reality, and to the hundreds of individuals and families who generously support our fundraising efforts year after year. Whether it’s attending events, buying raffle tickets, or simply cheering from the stands, your involvement fuels the success of this program and makes a lasting impact on the lives of our players.



As we celebrate a century of American Legion Baseball and nearly 80 years of its presence in Kalispell, let’s recognize the Lakers not just for their performance on the field – but for what they represent: tradition, community, and the best of what youth sports can offer.



Toby Liechti

Lakeside