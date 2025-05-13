Week of May 4: “Crazy Sauce”

Sunday, May 4

11:38 a.m. A guy pooped his pants in the park.

11:23: p.m. A shadowboxer was taking breaks to ride his bike around the parking lot.

Monday, May 5

10:02 a.m. The drivers of two trucks with bright lights kept revving their engines.

4:39 p.m. A woman who just wanted her ex-boyfriend to move out was tired of the drama.

5:09 p.m. A gambling man said a guy wearing a white tank top impersonating an auto mechanic in the alley threatened him with a wrench by the Outlaw, but he couldn’t see him because he had been gambling.

5:18 p.m. A man had an “ugly conversation” with his ex-wife.

8:31 p.m. The neighbor was sick of people revving their engines.

Tuesday, May 6

9:23 a.m. A husky went on a shopping spree in downtown Kalispell.

10:26 a.m. A man believed the most logical solution to teach another motorist how to drive was to pull a gun on him.

6:48 p.m. Someone who was crawling around a pickup camper looked “fishy.”

9:05 p.m. A lawnmower was causing “noise harassment” to a neighbor.

9:07 p.m. A snitch just knew there was “a drug deal going on.”

11:08 p.m. A man was certain someone stole his wallet but later admitted it may have gotten lost after he fell in the river.

Wednesday, May 7

2:45 a.m. Some dudes were hanging around a truck for 30 minutes.

11:33 a.m. An apartment tenant did not appreciate being called the “b” word.

9:37 p.m. A teenager threw “crazy sauce” at another teenager’s car.

Thursday, May 8

1:16 a.m. A group of teens ran off with pool inflatables.