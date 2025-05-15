Get Seen in the Flathead’s Premier Summer Magazine

Although summer doesn’t officially arrive until the next edition of Flathead Living magazine hits the stands (wink), the recent spate of bluebird days has been a welcome preview of northwest Montana’s high season. Here on the 48th parallel, the sun is hanging above the horizon longer and evenings are stretching later into the night. The barbecue is gleaming and the pitchers of sangria (or iced tea) are ready to pour.

But before we succumb to the familiar summertime rhythm of cookouts and croquet, a preview of the Flathead Living forecast is in order. Because before we know it, Fourth of July will be here and I don’t want anyone to get their star-spangled undies in a bunch because they forgot to reserve advertising space in the magazine (double wink).

I realize I say this every quarter, but the summer storyboard is off the charts. So, without further ado, here’s the summertime sizzle reel you’ve all been waiting for.

Showcasing a range of storytelling formats — from pint-size featurettes and long-form articles to original illustrations, eye-popping photographs and profiles of local chefs — the summer edition of Flathead Living is busting at the seams with original stories. There’s a history piece about two of Montana’s best-known U.S. Senators, Thomas J. Walsh and Burton Wheeler, who forged a bond as neighbors summering on Glacier National Park’s Lake McDonald. We’ve got a riveting profile on Danny On, whose namesake trail to the summit of Big Mountain doesn’t capture the richness of a life cut tragically short, nor does it betray his World War II heroics, talent as a nature photographer, or barrier-breaking service as the first Asian American smokejumper at the U.S. Forest Service.

We’ll tell you about Backslope Brewing’s reinvented menu in Columbia Falls and the signature chili dog that draws crowds to Bigfork’s Burgertown. The story of how the wild and free Kootenai River became central to one of the most ambitious public works projects in American history will capture the attention of history and natural resource buffs alike, while the backstory of how an outrigger canoe club converged on Flathead Lake will touch a nerve of emotion.

You’ll find stories about the 50-year history of the Mission Mountain Wilderness and the evolution of Glacier National Park’s avalanche forecast program, including its evolution, safety record, and work to ensure the Going-to-the-Sun Road’s road crew can complete its annual plowing operations each spring.

As always, the glossy pages will pop with photos and graphics; home and interior design features; fitness tips; and insights into aging and parenthood.

I believe that the stories we tell define us, and the stories we’re telling in this edition of the magazine are a testament to the character of this entire community.



Thank you for your support.

Tristan Scott, Managing Editor

Flathead Living Magazine