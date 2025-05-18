Can’t-Miss Events for Summer 2025

This summer in the Flathead features a full slate of live music, rodeo, festivals and other events to keep you entertained throughout the sunny season. While trails and rivers may beckon, it never hurts to make time to check out the rich pool of local and national talent that grace stages and fill venues throughout the county. The below is a primer of notable events happening in the Flathead this summer. But of course, it’s impossible to capture all of what the summer has to offer by way of various festivities, gatherings and otherwise notable activities. To see more of what the Flathead has to offer, check out flatheadevents.net.

Live Music at Home Ranch Bottoms

May 23-Aug. 31

It’s a little off the beaten path, but in recent years, Home Ranch Bottoms has quietly become a great place for live music in the Flathead. The small stage is framed by the vast wilderness of the North Fork, and while there’s plenty of seating, it’s not unheard of for people to pull up to a show with their own camping chairs. Great food and great cocktails help deliver an atmosphere that’s best enjoyed when the days are long and the sun is shining. The summer lineup gravitates towards country, folk and Americana, but there are exceptions. Highlights include Jeffrey Foucault (June 11, June 12), Margo Cilker (June 18, June 19), Tin Finley (June 21), Izaak Opatz (July 8) and Junior (July 23-July 26). Home Ranch Bottoms is located at 8950 North Fork Road in Polebridge. For more information: homeranchbottomsmt.com

Live Music at the Northern Lights Saloon in Polebridge

May 23-Aug. 30

It’s a little further up the road than Home Ranch Bottoms, but the Northern Lights Saloon has plenty of live music booked for the summer, as well as a food and drink menu, and the adjacent Polebridge Mercantile, which is packed with food, drink, pastries, supplies, and other items. The 36 shows scheduled for this summer represent a range of sounds, and include local acts like The Gray Goo, Surfbat and 20 Grand. The season starts with Dan Dubuque on May 23, and ends with Midnight Hot Sauce on Aug. 30. The Northern Lights Saloon is located at 255 Polebridge Loop in Polebridge. For more information: thenorthernlightssaloon.com

Brash Rodeo Summer Series 2025

May 24 through Sept. 6

Every year beginning in the spring and continuing into the fall, the Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls hosts a weekly rodeo that includes bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and steer riding. The rodeo typically takes place on Thursday nights. The rodeo kicks off each night at 7 p.m., with the exception of May 24 and Sept. 6, when the rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Gates for the rodeo open an hour-and-a-half before the rodeo starts. The Blue Moon Arena is located at 167 Half Moon Rd. in Columbia Falls behind the Blue Moon Nite Club. For more information: www.glaciercountryrodeo.com

An Evening with Connie Chung and Maury Povich

June 25

Groundbreaking broadcast journalist Connie Chung will be joined by her husband, Maury Povich, the Lifetime Achievement Emmy winner and longest-running talk show host in daytime broadcast television history to discuss Chung’s new bestselling memoir “Connie: A Memoir.” The event is sponsored by the Flathead Beacon, which is owned by Chung and Povich, who are both Flathead residents. “Connie: A Memoir” was published in September 2024, and has earned accolades including spots on the New York Times list of 100 notable books of 2024, Time Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024, and the Washington Post’s 50 Notable Works of Nonfiction for 2024. For more information: wachholzcollegecenter.org

2025 Whitefish Summer Concert Series

June 27-29, July 18-20, Aug. 15-17

The Whitefish Theatre Company will be hosting three different tribute concert series starting with The Music of ABBA in June. In July, there will be three nights of The Music of The Rolling Stones, followed by a trio of August nights dedicated to The Music of Motown The O’Shaughnessy Center is located at 1 Central Ave. in Whitefish. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information: whitefishtheatreco.org

Charley Crockett

June 28

This concert has an added twist in the form of Indian relay races. The fast-paced, bareback equine sport involves riders switching onto a new horse as they complete each lap. This will be the second time Charley Crockett has played in the Flathead in two years. The country, blues and Americana musician, released a new album, “Lonesome Drifter,” in March. The L.A. Times called it “A gorgeous set of soulful, lightly psychedelic country-blues tunes” which draws inspiration from the music of Bill Withers, and westerns including the “Hud,” and Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.” He’ll be joined by country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, whose first solo studio album in 14 years, “Midnight Gasoline,’ was released in November 2024. For more information: outriderspresent.com

Glacier Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm: “The Great Outdoors”

July 5 and July 6

Music lovers will have two chances in early July to see this signature outdoor summer concert by the Glacier Symphony on the grounds of Rebecca Farm. The annual pops concert features performances of pieces of both classical and cinematic origin, including composers Aaron Copland, Johan Strauss Jr. and John Williams. This year’s theme will be exemplified by a performance of Michael Rihner’s “Waterton-Glacier Park Suite,” which will serve as a salute to Glacier National Park. The concert will also draw on the scores of popular movies and series including “Jurassic Park,” “Far and Away,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Wicked.” Tickets go on sale May 20, and can be purchased online or by phone through June 30. Same-day tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate on the day of performances. Gates will open two hours before the concert starts. The first concert is on Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. The second concert is Sunday, July 6 at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring water, snacks, hats, sunscreen and comfortable outdoor seating, but outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on site. Rebecca Farm is located at 1010 W. Spring Creek Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: glaciersymphony.org

Bigfork Montana Rodeo

July 5-July 8

This professional rodeo event includes live music, food vendors, a kids area, and free parking. The first night of the rodeo, July 5, people are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. On July 6 veterans and active-duty military get in free. July 7 kids 12 and under get in free, and the final night of the rodeo, July 8, features a live concert immediately after the rodeo. Located at Bigfork Arena at 2840 MT Highway 82 in Bigfork. For more information: www.bigforkrodeo.com

The Event at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Event at Rebecca Farm

July 16-July 20

This multiway equestrian triathlon competition draws thousands of people to Rebecca Farm for its Olympic qualifier level courses, and competitions that go through the three eventing disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping. Spectators will be able to shop from vendors featuring regionally made goods, art, apparel and jewelry. Food concessionaires will also be on site, and there is a Kid Zone area with pony rides, face painting and other activities. Rebecca Farm is located at 1010 W. Spring Creek Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: www.rebeccafarm.org

Arts in the Park

July 18-July 20

Hosted by the Glacier Art Museum, this arts, crafts and music festival will include over 80 juried artists and artisans’ booths offering handmade paintings, jewelry, ceramics and housewares. Attendees can also visit community partner booths with free activities. Each day will include multiple live music performances, and there will be a wine and beer garden on site and food trucks. Ticket sales support the Glacier Art Museum’s educational art exhibitions and programs, and can be purchased online or at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. Arts in the Park is located at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell. The festival will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information: glacierartmuseum.org/park

Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Under the Big Sky

July 18-July 20

Headlined by Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays, this three-day festival features more than 30 musical performances. Now in its sixth year, Under The Big Sky regularly brings out thousands of music lovers. In addition to live music, the festival will also have rodeo events, arts and merchandise vendors, food and beverages. The festival takes place at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information: www.underthebigskyfest.com

Bigfork Festival of the Arts

Aug. 2-Aug. 3

The festival, now in its 47th year, brings arts, crafts, food and music to Bigfork over the course of a weekend. The festival debuted in 1978 and in recent years it has included more than 145 booths. Annual festival attendance is estimated to be in excess of 6,000 people. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. For more information: www.bigfork.org

Taj Mahal

Aug. 7

Legendary blues guitarist and singer Taj Mahal is coming to town for a one-night show at FVCC’s Wachholz College Center as part of his summer tour. Alongside his solo career, Mahal, now 82, has played with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters. Over the years, Taj Mahal has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and won five, including the 1997, 2000 and 2018 Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Senor Blues,” “Shoutin’ in Key” and “TajMo.” He’s also won the 2022 and 2025 Grammys for Best Traditional Blues Album for “Get on Board” and “Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa.” For more information: wachholzcollegecenter.org.

Huckleberry Days Arts Festival

Aug. 8-Aug. 10

The 36th Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival in past years has included more than 100 artists and food vendors. The free admission arts festival highlights handcrafted items and there will events and activities on location and around town with an emphasis on huckleberries, including a pancake breakfast at the Whitefish Moose Lodge #642 with freshly picked huckleberries courtesy of Whitefish Boy Scouts Troop #1936. Located at Depot Park in Whitefish. For more information: www.explorewhitefish.com

Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

Aug. 12-Aug. 17

The Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo is expected to once again feature more than 100 commercial exhibitors and over 8,000 exhibits from regional residents. In addition to the PRCA rodeo, the fair will also includes carnival rides, fair food, live music and a livestock show and sale. Located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds at 265 N. Meridian Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: www.nwmtfair.com

Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin Tour

Aug. 22

Grammy-winning Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Keb’ Mo’ is partnering with fellow Grammy-winning singer songwriter Shawn Colvin for a tour that will bring both musicians together for one night in Kalispell this August. The 7:30 p.m. show will feature the two playing together across a mix of arrangements ranging from acoustic to full band sets. Keb’ Mo’s career began almost half a century ago when he began playing with blues violinist Papa John Creach, who was featured in a number of 1970s bands including Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna and Jefferson Starship. Since getting his start, Keb’ Mo’ has won five Grammys, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and has topped the Billboard Blues Chart on seven occasions. Colvin’s decadeslong career has seen her win three Grammy Awards and release a baker’s dozen worth of albums, while maintaining regular national and international tour schedules. Credited by some as part of the “new folk” music scene, one of Colvin’s crowning achievements is the 1998 hit song “Sonny Came Home.” Written and performed by Colvin, the song won the Grammy for Song of the Year, and also carried a namesake platinum-selling album to a Grammy win for Record of the Year. The Friday, Aug. 22 show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Flathead Valley Community College’s Wachholz College Center located at 795 Grandview Dr in Kalispell. For more information go to wachholzcollegecenter.org.