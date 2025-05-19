Skip to content
Columbia Falls Man Killed in Head-on Collision in Kalispell

The 38-year-old driver on Sunday afternoon died on the scene while the 41-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger of a pickup truck were transported to the hospital with injuries

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 38-year-old Columbia Falls man died yesterday afternoon following a head-on collision with a pickup truck near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Columbia Falls Stage Road near Kalispell, according to a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) press release.

On May 18 at 3:18 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox driven by the 38-year-old Columbia Falls man was heading southbound on Highway 35 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram that was driving northbound near mile marker 46.

The driver of the Equinox, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. The 41-year-old female driver of the pickup truck and the 46-year-old male passenger, who were both Columbia Falls residents, sustained injuries from the collision and were transported to Logan Health, according to authorities.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

