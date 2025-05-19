Columbia Falls Man Killed in Head-on Collision in Kalispell

A 38-year-old Columbia Falls man died yesterday afternoon following a head-on collision with a pickup truck near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Columbia Falls Stage Road near Kalispell, according to a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) press release.

On May 18 at 3:18 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox driven by the 38-year-old Columbia Falls man was heading southbound on Highway 35 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram that was driving northbound near mile marker 46.

The driver of the Equinox, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. The 41-year-old female driver of the pickup truck and the 46-year-old male passenger, who were both Columbia Falls residents, sustained injuries from the collision and were transported to Logan Health, according to authorities.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

