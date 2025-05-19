Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $660,000

Marion

Where: 519 E. Newlin Dr.

Price: $669,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,400

This horse-friendly property includes a heated shop, woodshed, chicken coop and corrals on more than 5 acres. The home features several recent updates and wood stove in the main living area. This private and peaceful residence offers flexibility with room to grow. Brix Realty Co.

MLS Number: 30045802

Whitefish

Where: 343 Deer Tr.

Price: $665,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,882

This thoughtfully updated home sits on a 0.49-acre lot and includes an open-concept kitchen, maple cabinetry, bonus room and newer roof. It also has Corian counters, a new ceiling fan and fresh exterior paint. Outside features mature trees, expansive views, and a fully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. Rise Realty Montana

MLS Number: 30046445

Bigfork

Where: 805 Broken Choker Ln.

Price: $659,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,452

This stunning single-level home combines modern elegance with exceptional craftmanship. It has an open-concept design and includes granite counters, knotty alder doors, vaulted ceilings, and beautifully crafted built-ins. Outside features mature trees, underground sprinklers, a back patio and a fenced backyard. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30044385

Kalispell

Where: 115 Stryker Peak Tr.

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,657

This single-level home sits on a spacious lot and has a thoughtful floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Outside features nice landscaping, underground sprinklers, a covered patio and a fully fenced backyard with fire pit. Located in Silverbrook Estates. PureWest Real Estate.

MLS Number: 30038996

