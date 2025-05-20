Clearing Going-to-the-Sun Road

National Park Service crews have cleared a lane up the west side of Going-to-the Sun Road all the way to the Logan Pass parking lot as of May 19, 2025. However, conditions up high remain wintry, with generous accumulations of rime ice on the windward side of every tree, sign and structure in sight. Road crews still have a number of items on their to-do lists, including reinstalling signage, assembling guardrails, removing rockfall, and exhuming the Logan Pass Visitor Center from its tomb of hardened snow.

The Logan Pass Visitor Center covered in snow, ice and fog in Glacier National Park on May 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Triple Arches bridge along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on May 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Rime ice accumulates on a sign at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on May 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Clouds swirl about Mount Cannon as viewed from Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on May 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery.

