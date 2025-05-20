Clearing Going-to-the-Sun Road

National Park Service crews have cleared a lane up the west side of Going-to-the Sun Road all the way to the Logan Pass parking lot as of May 19, 2025. However, conditions up high remain wintry, with generous accumulations of rime ice on the windward side of every tree, sign and structure in sight. Road crews still have a number of items on their to-do lists, including reinstalling signage, assembling guardrails, removing rockfall, and exhuming the Logan Pass Visitor Center from its tomb of hardened snow.
