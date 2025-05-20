Homeless Man Admits Threatening to Blow Up Flathead County Courthouse with Molotov Cocktails

A 46-year-old homeless man with Kalispell ties admitted Tuesday that he threatened to blow up the Flathead County courthouse with Molotov cocktails in 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kermit “Ty” Poulson pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat to damage property by means of fire or explosive, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a potential fine of $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided, and District Judge Dana L. Christensen will determine sentencing. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. Poulson was detained pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Starnes is prosecuting the case.

According to court documents, a Flathead County attorney on April 25, 2023, received an email from Gmail account [email protected]. In the email, the author made threats to blow up the courthouse in Kalispell “because KERMIT TY POULSON was innocent of the crime.”

It also stated that Poulson “doesn’t GIVE A [EXPLETIVE] ABOUT COPS, PRISON, anything” and that “ANTIFA IS GOING TO [EXPLETIVE] YOUR WORLD” while accusing the recipient of being a RACIST [EXPLETIVE] and further threatened the attorney with Molotov cocktails.

The attorney reported receiving the email to the FBI, disclosed representing Poulson in a matter in Kalispell, and said the defendant had historically made similar threats.

Using subscriber information from Google, the FBI connected the sender to another account belonging to Poulson.

Criminal record checks show Poulson was previously the subject of an FBI investigation in Portland, Oregon, where he was arrested and convicted of threatening to set the Portland mayor’s house on fire with Molotov cocktails. He also claimed in the case that he had ties to Antifa.

