Flathead County Confirms First Measles Case

Flathead County Health Department confirmed the first case of measles in the county on Wednesday morning, a single case in a resident who reported recently traveling outside of the county.

The infected adult is currently isolating at home. There is no clear indication of an exact point of exposure, health department officials said, and their vaccination status is unknown at this time.

Disease investigation staff at the county health department have determined that the individual was not in any public settings while infectious and that there have been no known community exposures related to the case so far.

“Our staff swiftly conducted the investigation upon receiving notification from the State and were able to quickly identify close contacts to prevent further spread,” said Health Officer Jen Rankosky. “Staff are diligently working with local healthcare providers to remain in communication. We appreciate their partnership.”

The health department is working closely with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) through the investigation process.

The county health department is directly contacting those who may have been exposed. There are currently no known cases or exposed individuals associated with schools or daycares.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that is spread primarily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing tiny droplets that carry the virus. These droplets can linger in the air for up to 2 hours, making it possible for a person to contract the disease even if they had no direct contact with the infectious person.

It can also be spread through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face.

Measles typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots inside the cheeks, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

If you are experiencing measles symptoms, the county health department recommends calling your health provider immediately, staying home, and avoiding having visitors until you are no longer contagious, or measles is ruled out.

County health officials will be keeping the county’s measles page updated as more information becomes available.

