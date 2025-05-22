Week of May 11: Charlie Sheen Archetypes

Sunday, May 11
1:36 p.m. A yellow Lab named Butters is always getting up to some antics.
2:38 p.m. A group of “fine young fellers” got kicked off the tennis courts.
4:37 p.m. A concerned citizen wanted to know how to help a stray cat who was experiencing difficulty breathing.
11:44 p.m. The suspect of a marinara sauce assault could not be located.
Monday, May 12
10:42 a.m. A citizen was disappointed to learn the moneybag they discovered was full of fake bills.
1:00 p.m. The drivers of a pair of pickup trucks were disturbing the peace.
4:18 p.m. Someone snitched on the neighbor for illegal possession of roosters in city limits.
Thursday, May 15
10:27 p.m. An “archetype for a Charlie Sheen film from the ‘90s” accused some Burger King patrons of revving their engines.
11:05 p.m. People were partying by the pool.
Sunday, May 18
9:50 p.m. A red-headed teenager knocked over a trash can before she hopped into a 1990s-era Ford Crown Victoria and headed to the movie theater.