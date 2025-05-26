Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Bigfork

Where: 2010 Silvertip Dr. S.

Price: $759,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,340

This home sits on a 0.7-acre lot and has had many updates, including paint, privacy fence, decking, roof, gutters, sprinkler system, appliances and granite counters. It also features a wood stove, two-car garage, storage shed, custom woodshed and a space for boat, trailer and RV parking. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30041841

Kalispell

Where: 452 Forest Hill Rd.

Price: $759,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,772

Nestled on 1.4 acres near Flathead Lake, this thoughtfully designed home has a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or office space. The property includes a shop that provides plenty of storage or a workshop retreat. Just 10 minutes from Kalispell, the home offers the perfect balance of rural tranquility and convenience. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30046101

Somers

Where: 396 N. Juniper Bay Rd.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,569

Experience lakeside living in this fully furnished condo in Somers. Nestled near the shores of Flathead Lake, this home offers 20 feet of private, accessible shoreline – perfect for boating and swimming. It has a well-equipped kitchen, cozy living area and spacious bedrooms. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30044385

Whitefish

Where: 636 Obrien Ave.

Price: $749,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,251

Located in the heart of downtown, this well-kept home is just one block away from the river and a local park. It has an abundance of natural light and an open living and dining area that connects to the kitchen. Outside is a private deck that provides space for relaxing or entertaining. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30046420

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].