Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Bigfork
Where: 2010 Silvertip Dr. S.
Price: $759,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,340
This home sits on a 0.7-acre lot and has had many updates, including paint, privacy fence, decking, roof, gutters, sprinkler system, appliances and granite counters. It also features a wood stove, two-car garage, storage shed, custom woodshed and a space for boat, trailer and RV parking. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30041841
Kalispell
Where: 452 Forest Hill Rd.
Price: $759,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,772
Nestled on 1.4 acres near Flathead Lake, this thoughtfully designed home has a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or office space. The property includes a shop that provides plenty of storage or a workshop retreat. Just 10 minutes from Kalispell, the home offers the perfect balance of rural tranquility and convenience. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30046101
Somers
Where: 396 N. Juniper Bay Rd.
Price: $750,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,569
Experience lakeside living in this fully furnished condo in Somers. Nestled near the shores of Flathead Lake, this home offers 20 feet of private, accessible shoreline – perfect for boating and swimming. It has a well-equipped kitchen, cozy living area and spacious bedrooms. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties
MLS Number: 30044385
Whitefish
Where: 636 Obrien Ave.
Price: $749,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,251
Located in the heart of downtown, this well-kept home is just one block away from the river and a local park. It has an abundance of natural light and an open living and dining area that connects to the kitchen. Outside is a private deck that provides space for relaxing or entertaining. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30046420
