Five Favorite Paddles

Whitefish River

Downtown Whitefish – 2-4 miles

The Whitefish River town stretch is a social paddling experience through the heart of bustling downtown Whitefish, particularly on sunny days in July and August. A common put-in point is City Beach at Whitefish Lake. The river flows out of the lake just a couple hundred yards west of the beach. The current where the lake transitions to the river may be too strong for some to paddle upstream against on the return trip. But otherwise, the Whitefish River is a piece-of-cake paddle. Between City Beach and the culverts that send the river beneath U.S. Highway 93, there are several entry and exit points via a system of public parks and docks.

Lake McDonald

Apgar, Glacier National Park – 1-10 miles

For those looking to absorb the “off-trail” splendors of Glacier National Park, look no further than Lake McDonald. Stunning mountainscapes form the backdrop of this paddle. Apgar village offers paddle craft rentals and a spacious boat launch. Casual paddlers can cruise on the waters near the village, while those with ample time and seeking a workout can paddle 8 miles (one-way) to Lake McDonald Lodge. Please note if you are bringing your own watercraft into the park, it must be inspected and cleared by rangers for aquatic invasive species prior to launching.

Kayakers paddle Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Swan River and the Wild Mile

Bigfork – 1 mile

Reserved for the highly experienced, the Wild Mile is a technical, frothing stretch of non-stop Class IV whitewater running from the Bigfork Dam into Bigfork Harbor on Flathead Lake. This stretch of water plays host to the annual Bigfork Whitewater Festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Memorial Day weekend, 2025. Kayakers and rafters from around the region gather for a weekend of soaked competition. For a dryer, saner paddle, the Swan River upstream of the dam is quite placid. The Swan River Bridge, just a few miles east of Bigfork up Highway 209, is a good put in and take out spot for the peaceful stretch of the river. The town of Bigfork offers a variety of shops, restaurants and art galleries.

Lake Five

Coram – 1-3 miles

Lake Five is a quaint lake tucked away in the thick timber between the major municipalities in the Flathead Valley and the west entrance of Glacier National Park. Follow U.S. Hwy 2 east toward the park. After passing through the town of Coram, watch for the left turn onto Belton Stage Road. Follow signage to Paul’s Memorial fishing access, where you can launch your watercraft.

Wild Horse Island

Flathead Lake – 10 miles

Wild Horse Island is truly unique among Montana’s varied landscapes. Interspersed among its rolling hills of prairie grasslands and stout stands of ponderosa pines are deer, bighorn sheep and, as its name suggests, a small herd of wild horses. The 2,160-acre land mass rises 1,200 feet above the lake, offering superb views for paddlers looking to stretch their legs on the island’s extensive trail network. Embark from Big Arm State Park and make for Skeeko Bay in the island’s northwest quadrant, which features a welcoming gravel beach and the island’s main trailhead. Pay extra close attention to the weather before chartering this paddle — Flathead Lake is a massive body of water and even moderate winds from an unfavorable direction could make paddling exceedingly difficult or nigh impossible.

Paddle boarders and boaters cool off at Wayfarers State Park on Flathead Lake. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Critical Notes on Safety and Regulations

Even in the height of summer, the area’s lakes and rivers are cold. Hypothermia is a risk year-round. A wetsuit is highly advisable on chilly days, especially outside the months of July, August and September. Life jackets are a must.

If paddleboarding, always wear an ankle leash when on open lake water. Even a light wind can push an unladen board away faster than most can swim. If paddleboarding a river, either forgo a leash entirely, or consider a quick-release leash affixed on the chest or hip where is easily reachable in the event of an entanglement.

When out on the water, always pack a fully charged cell phone and/or satellite communicator in a dry box or dry bag. Extra layers of non-cotton clothing in a dry bag are never a bad idea either. Montana is notorious for abrupt weather changes, particularly in spring. If paddling a considerable distance, take more food and water than you think you might need. Better yet, invest in a water bottle with a built-in water filter. Use locking carabiners to clip drybags or other essentials to the webbing on paddleboards to prevent items from ending up on the bottom of the lake. On kayaks, ensure storage compartments are sealed.

All watercraft transported into the area, motorized or hand-powered, must be inspected by state authorities and cleared for aquatic invasive species. When driving into the area, signage for these check stations is obvious along the highways.

