Libby Child Killed in Accidental Shooting

A 3-year-old child died yesterday morning after he was accidentally shot in the face at a residence south of Libby, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

The victim’s father Timothy Moore, 24, has been charged with a felony count of negligent homicide and is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

On May 27 at approximately 10:05 a.m., dispatch received a report of a child who had been shot at 64 Granite Creek Road near Libby. LCSO deputies and detectives along with first responders from the Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived to find the 3-year-old had accidentally been shot in the face. Emergency lifesaving treatment was administered, and the child was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim is being transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

