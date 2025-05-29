Flathead County Confirms Second Measles Case

Health officials on Thursday confirmed a second case of measles in an adult Flathead County resident who reported traveling outside of Montana recently. While the two known cases appear unrelated, health officials determined the first individual was fully vaccinated, while the status of the second infected person is unknown.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) released a statement Thursday saying “there is no clear indication of the exact point of exposure and there is no connection with the previous case reported in Flathead County”; however, the health department’s disease investigation team has determined two locations of public exposure, both at Logan Health facilities in Kalispell.

“FCCHD recommends that anyone who visited the following locations only during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles,” according to the statement, which describes locations including the Logan Health building known as “The Rock,” located at 350 Heritage Way in Kalispell, and the Logan Health Emergency Department, located at 350 Conway Drive in Kalispell.

Anyone who visited The Rock on Friday, May 23, between 2:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., or its associated health clinics — Heart and Lung; Hematology and Oncology; Orthopedics and Sports Medicine-Heritage; and Urology — may have been exposed. Anyone who visited the Logan Health Emergency Department on Monday, May 26, between 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. also may have been exposed.

Those who may have been exposed can use the health department’s measles exposure self-assessment tool to help determine their next steps.

The individual who contracted the area’s second known measles case is an adult and is currently isolating at home following recent hospitalization for the illness, according to Health Officer Jen Rankosky. It brings the total number of measles cases in Montana to 13, and the number of hospitalizations to two.

All 13 cases of measles are Montana residents of three counties: Flathead, Hill and Gallatin.

“Any additional confirmed measles cases and associated exposure locations in Flathead County will be posted on the health department’s website moving forward,” Rankosky said.

In an email, Rankosky said officials have confirmed that the first individual’s vaccination records indicate they are fully vaccinated.

“However, the vaccination status of the second person remains unknown, as there are no existing records confirming whether they have been vaccinated or not,” Rankosky said. “The state is currently investigating and working to obtain records from another state, as this individual was not originally from here. This process may take some time to ensure the accuracy of the information.”

The health department is working closely with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) through the investigation process, Rankosky said. Any updated information will be posted on the health department’s website.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that is spread primarily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing tiny droplets that carry the virus. The droplets can linger in the air for up to two hours, making it possible for a person to contract the disease even if they had no direct contact with the infectious person. Measles can also be spread through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, eyes, or nose. Measles typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots inside the cheeks, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

“If you are experiencing measles symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away,” according to local health department officials. “Your provider will tell you how to get care safely without exposing others. Please stay at home and do not have any guests or visitors until you are no longer contagious, or measles is ruled out.”

The best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, health officials said. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective. There have been no changes made to the existing MMR vaccine recommendations in the U.S., and two doses have been recommended for children since 1989. If you are in need of the MMR vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider. FCCHD also has MMR vaccine available, individuals can schedule an appointment online or call 406-751-8110.

