I often use first cuttings of garden herbs and greens in a spring frittata. It builds on my basic Golden Onion and Potato Frittata recipe, cutting back the onions and potatoes to leave room for slivered spinach and minced herbs in what’s essentially a crustless quiche or large, unfolded omelet.

You can use any herbs, but hardy perennials like oregano, chives and walking onions appear first in my garden. Thyme occasionally overwinters too. I sometimes throw a pinch of minced mint in the mix and sprinkle on more of these fresh herbs or slivered sorrel as garnish, along with additional Homemade Sour Cream.

The scrape-and-stir technique cooks the egg mixture more evenly than low heat without stirring. Still, different stoves might brown the bottom or top more quickly. If the base starts to darken while on the burner, lower the heat. If broiler browns the top too quickly, return the pan to the stovetop, cover it with a lid and let it steam over low heat until the eggs set.

Herb and Spinach Frittata

Serves 3-4

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

1 cup thinly sliced potatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 eggs

3 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano or thyme

3 tablespoons minced fresh chives or walking onion or scallion tops

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for topping

1 cup slivered spinach leaves

In 10-inch, ovenproof cast iron or nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and potatoes and sauté, turning occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until the onions soften. Add the garlic and cook, stirring often, for about five minutes, until the onions are golden and the potatoes are tender.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the sour cream, oregano or thyme, chives, salt, pepper and cheese. Set the egg mixture aside. Preheat the oven broiler on low, with the oven rack just beneath it.

In the skillet, toss the spinach with the other vegetables and cook for about two minutes, until wilted. Pour the egg mixture over the top and cook, gently scraping to the skillet’s bottom and stirring the cooking eggs into the vegetables, for about two minutes, just until the eggs partially set large, wet curds. Use the spatula to distribute the pan’s contents evenly and then cook, undisturbed, for another 30 seconds.

Sprinkle the frittata with additional cheese, if desired. Use potholders or silicone grips to place the hot skillet under the broiler. Cook for three to four minutes, until the frittata’s surface is puffy and lightly browned and the center barely jiggles. Carefully pull the hot skillet from the oven.

Let the frittata sit for five minutes to finish cooking, and then use a thin spatula to loosen the edges. Slice wedges, taking care not to score the pan, and lift each wedge free. Serve immediately or at room temperature, storing leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.