The 2025 Transportation Issue

Long-Overdue Road Construction Projects Bring Traffic Safety to the Flathead Valley
Several Montana Highway of Transportation projects are slated for completion by next summer, including the highly anticipated five-lane improvement project on West Reserve Drive
To keep up with the Flathead Valley’s growth trajectory, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) officials this spring have launched a busy construction season with a slew of road projects, including the five-lane improvement of West Reserve Drive.
Read the rest of the story here.
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________
Air Travel Demand Remains Strong at Glacier Park International Airport Despite Economic Uncertainty
Aviation data reveals more than 10% growth so far this year compared to 2024 at GPIA as officials anticipate a busy summer
As Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) continues to break air traffic records, officials are bracing for a busy travel season as peak flying months approach.
Read the rest of the story here.
___________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________
This Month’s Market Metrics
Gas Prices (May 28)
California (highest) – $4.28/gal | Mississippi(lowest) – $2.62/gal | Montana – $3.17/gal
Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (April)
Departures 2025 26,842 | 2024 24,230 Arrivals 2025 27,305 | 2024 27,305
Unemployment Rates (April)
U.S. 4.2% | Montana 2.7% | Flathead County 3%
Flathead County Residential Sales (March)
2025 107 | 2024 127 | 2023 107 | 2022 183
___________________________________________________________
Financial Corner: Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor
Stay informed about your overall investment picture
You should always be able to ask as many questions as you’d like when working with your financial advisor. So, before you have your annual review, think carefully about what you’d like to ask. Here are a few suggestions: