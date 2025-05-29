The 2025 Transportation Issue

Long-Overdue Road Construction Projects Bring Traffic Safety to the Flathead Valley

Several Montana Highway of Transportation projects are slated for completion by next summer, including the highly anticipated five-lane improvement project on West Reserve Drive

To keep up with the Flathead Valley’s growth trajectory, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) officials this spring have launched a busy construction season with a slew of road projects, including the five-lane improvement of West Reserve Drive.

Construction at Glacier Park International Airport on March 14, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Air Travel Demand Remains Strong at Glacier Park International Airport Despite Economic Uncertainty

Aviation data reveals more than 10% growth so far this year compared to 2024 at GPIA as officials anticipate a busy summer

As Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) continues to break air traffic records, officials are bracing for a busy travel season as peak flying months approach.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (May 28)

California (highest) – $4.28/gal | Mississippi(lowest) – $2.62/gal | Montana – $3.17/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (April)

Departures 2025 26,842 | 2024 24,230 Arrivals 2025 27,305 | 2024 27,305

Unemployment Rates (April)

U.S. 4.2% | Montana 2.7% | Flathead County 3%

Flathead County Residential Sales (March)

2025 107 | 2024 127 | 2023 107 | 2022 183

Financial Corner: Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor

Stay informed about your overall investment picture

You should always be able to ask as many questions as you’d like when working with your financial advisor. So, before you have your annual review, think carefully about what you’d like to ask. Here are a few suggestions:

