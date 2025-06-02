Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,600,000

Whitefish

Where: 772 Denver St.

Price: $1,600,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,499

This stunning home nestled in the heart of Whitefish has sweeping mountain views and is just minutes from downtown. It features high-end finishes, an open-concept design and chef’s kitchen that flows into a bright living and dining area. The home also includes a studio apartment above the attached two-car garage with a private entrance. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30047548

Bigfork

Where: 244 Harbor Dr.

Price: $1,598,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,332

This beautifully updated home has custom finishes that provide a touch of elegance, while the spacious layout offers comfort and function. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen, primary bathroom and laundry room. The home sits on well-maintained and landscaped 0.39-acre lot with easy access to the Flathead River and Flathead Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047762

Kalispell

Where: 1346 Victory Ln.

Price: $1,599,000

What: Five-bedroom, six-bath home

Square Feet: 3,513

This well-appointed custom home includes a guest apartment, home office and shop on 2.22 acres in the Creston area. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The fenced property features mature landscaping, underground sprinklers, storage shed and covered brick patio. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30028463

Columbia Falls

Where: 599 Talon Tr.

Price: $1,600,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,033

This log home has vaulted ceilings, rock fireplace, large picture windows and tremendous views of Glacier National Park. It features a large loft, office area, daylight basement, rec room and attached oversized single-car garage. The home sits on 4.15 acres just 15 minutes from the west entrance of Glacier National Park. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026457

