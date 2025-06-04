Coram Woman Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

A 37-year-old Coram woman accused of possessing methamphetamine on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation has admitted to charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Heather Marie Kushmaul on June 4 pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and at least five years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2025. Kushmaul was released on conditions pending further proceedings.

According to court documents, law enforcement in May 2024 learned Kushmaul and her co-defendant traveled to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to deliver “large amounts” of methamphetamine from their home in Coram. The following October, authorities arranged three controlled purchases from the defendants.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case. The FBI, BIA, DEA, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

