Summer at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area

This summer, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area invites locals and visitors alike to experience the mountain like never before—with unforgettable outdoor adventures, scenic camping, and recreational fun for the whole family.

From Wednesday, June 18, through Monday, Sept. 1, Blacktail Mountain transforms into a high-altitude haven for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Nestled above Flathead Lake, the ski area’s summer season offers dry camping, access to hiking and biking trails, a mountainside disc golf course, off-road vehicle rentals, and a fully stocked camp store.

Escape to the mountains, and camp under the big sky with spacious dry camping sites perfect for tents, trailers, and RVs. No hookups — just wide-open views and fresh mountain air — and 24-hour access to lodge restrooms and potable water. Reservations are available online and on a first-come, first-served basis, with a designated camp host available on the mountain.

Meanwhile, the Blacktail Trading Company retail store transforms into a one-stop summer camp shop stocked with logo wear, trail snacks, camping essentials, disc golf gear, and locally made merchandise. It’s your go-to stop before hitting the trail or settling in by the fire. The camp store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Set out on scenic trails like the Lakeside to Blacktail Trail or Foys to Blacktail Trail, with maps and insider tips available at the camp store. Take a local scenic trek with an off road vehicle rental and explore designated trails and rugged mountain terrain in the Wild Bill area. Off road vehicle rentals will be available online and on a first-come, first-served basis at Blacktail’s highway location in Lakeside beginning in mid-June.

“We’re excited to open the mountain this summer for family fun outdoor adventures,” said Blacktail Marketing Director Karie Helms. “Whether you’re hiking or biking one of the local scenic trails, playing a round of disc golf with your friends, or exploring backcountry roads in one of our off road rental vehicles, we think you’re going to fall in love with summer at Blacktail just as much as you love it in the winter.”

Trail signage on Blacktail Mountain on May 17, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Local trail information, maps, and tips are available at the camp store, and friendly Blacktail staff are always ready to help you make the most of your mountain time. Plan your get-away with easy online booking! Visit adventure.blacktailmountain.com for reservations, availability, and complete summer offerings.