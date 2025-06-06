Two Historic Kalispell Buildings Begin Restoration Though State Preservation Program

A statewide historic preservation program is funding the preservation of two historic Kalispell buildings after lawmakers reapproved spending for the program this year.

The Montana Historic Preservation Grant (MHPG) Program, created by lawmakers in 2019 with the passage of Senate Bill 338, provides private and public organizations with funding to preserve historical sites, societies, and museums. The Montana Department of Commerce (DOC) oversees the program and recommends project applicants to the Legislature every two years. The Legislature in turn evaluates applicants, determining project approval often based on recommendations from the DOC and the program’s funding that year. Applicants can apply for up to $500,000 per project, and if approved are required to match 20% of the total cost.

Presented with a bill during the 2025 Montana Legislature that sought to reauthorize spending for the program, the majority of Flathead Valley lawmakers voted against continuing to fund it despite two local projects up for funding approval, citing an unfair use of tax dollars and procedural problems.

The Kalispell Train Depot Building in Depot Park and Kalispell Community Thrift each applied for grants to preserve their historic buildings, for $150,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Ultimately, House Bill 12 passed with local support from Rep. Debo Powers, D-Whitefish, Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, and Rep. Terry Falk, R-Kalispell. Both local projects had their applications approved, with the preservation process beginning June 1.

“Ensuring we preserve our history is a critical part of learning from the past and creating a better future,” Sprunger said.

For the Train Depot Building in Depot Park, the historic grant funds will go toward preserving the building’s roof. Chad Fincher, director of Kalispell Parks and Recreation, said the department will begin accepting bids on the project in a few weeks.

“We will be using shakes like what was originally installed on the roof and what’s on it currently,” said Fincher.

Great Northern Railway Depot in downtown Kalispell on March 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The owner of Community Thrift since 2023, Sarah Harding said the grant money will go toward fixing the leaking roof, repainting the exterior and fixing the gutters. If there’s still funds left after that, she hopes to replace some of the windows and remove the low ceiling in the shop to expose the high, cathedral vault.

“We won’t have to close for any repairs except for when I tear the ceiling out,” Harding said, which she hopes to do in September when business slows down. “The goal is a week, but I’m kind of an optimist.”

To reach her required 20% match of $5,000, Harding crowdsourced, opening a GoFundMe, selling t-shirts and hosting a tea party last month that had 30 attendees. All together she’s raised around $4,700 and anticipates covering the remainder with volunteer hours.

“We’re so grateful for how much the community has already contributed, so thankful that the community steps up and cares about this building,” said Harding. “It’s pretty neat.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating materials at Community Thrift can email [email protected].

Sarah Harding, owner of Kalispell Community Thrift, is framed by a hole in the wall of one of the upstairs rooms in the 19th century Scandinavian Methodist church in which the thrift store is located on March 11, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

[email protected]