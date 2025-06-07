Glacier Eats

Who among us hasn’t endured a long, sweltering hike in the summer heat, dreaming of that perfect trail lunch you packed the night before, only to be disappointed by a squished and soggy sandwich trampled at the bottom of the pack. Sure, you’ll begrudgingly consume it and it’ll sustain you for the rest of the day, but already you’re dreaming of something much more filling.

Thankfully for visitors to Glacier National Park, there is a robust food scene in and around the park. In recent years, some places have also upped their game when it comes to pre-packaged meals so that you can grab something on your way to enjoy in the park. And of course, many places are serving up mouth-watering burgers, pizzas and other indulgences that will satisfy after a long day in the backcountry. Here are a few of our favorite spots on the road to Glacier Park.

Backslope Brewing

1107 Ninth St. W., Columbia Falls

Backslope Brewing has been a cornerstone of the Columbia Falls food scene for nearly a decade, and they recently revamped their menu to serve Mediterranean fare. However, long-time favorites, such as their burger and fries, remain on the menu. Alongside the burgers and falafels — all made from scratch — is a selection of solid craft beers made right on site. For more information and current hours, visit backslopebrewing.com.

The North Fork Margherita style pizza from North Fork Pizza in Columbia Falls. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

North Fork Pizza

605 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls

Located in the heart of downtown Columbia Falls, North Fork Pizza has long been the locals’ choice for a great pizza pie after a long day on the trail. The pizzeria features a number of specialty pies inspired by locations in and around Glacier Park, including the North Fork (a Margherita style pie with fresh mozzarella and basil), the Blakenship (a pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers and black olives pie), and the Bowman (an olive oil base with roasted garlic, fresh spinach and prosciutto). For more information and current hours, visit northforkpizza.com.

Park Provisions

10126 U.S. Highway 2, Coram

A few years back, Stacey and Seth Schnebel started making homemade pies at their bar in Coram, the Stonefly Lounge. The savory pies were a hit and sold out night after night. Then, a year ago, the restaurant next to their bar went up for sale. Stacey and Seth made their move and decided to open up Park Provisions, a part restaurant, part deli, and part grocery store. Here, people can grab a great meal to bring home after a long day at work or in the park. Alternatively, you can call ahead to have your entire park adventure catered (Stacey likes to refer to Park Provisions as a “food outfitter”). And of course, those delicious pies that started it all are still available. For more information and current hours, visit parkprovisionsglacier.com.

The Sunflower Cafe in West Glacier. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Sunflower Cafe & BBQ

12070 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

Located inside the Glacier Campground, Sunflower Cafe & BBQ is a hidden gem on the edge of Glacier National Park. However, locals will tell you it’s one of the best spots in the area to grab brunch, lunch or dinner with an oft-refreshed menu. Sunflower Cafe & BBQ is only open in the summer. For more information and current hours, visit facebook.com/sunflowercafemt.

Glacier National Pizza

200 Going-to-the-Sun Rd., West Glacier

One of the newest additions to the food scene in West Glacier is the aptly named Glacier National Pizza. This pizza stand is located right along the Sun Road and patrons can buy a slice or an entire pie. It is also conveniently located right next to the mini golf course so that you can grab a pizza after a few rounds on the green. Glacier National Pizza is typically open only during the summer season. For more information and current hours, visit glacierparkcollection.com/lodging/west-glacier-village/dining.

The Izaak Walton Inn Restaurant and Bar at LOGE Glacier

290 Izaak Walton Inn Rd., Essex

For decades, the Izaak Walton Inn has welcomed weary travelers to this quiet corner of Glacier Park with a soft bed and a warm meal. In 2024, the inn reopened as LOGE Glacier but its eatery, the Izaak Walton Inn Restaurant and Bar, is still serving up great meals. The restaurant offers a grab-and-go menu in the morning, typically featuring breakfast sandwiches and burritos, and then opens for lunch and dinner. The lunch and dinner menu features classic American fare. For more information and current hours, visit logecamps.com/property/glacier-natl-park.

Summit Mountain Lodge

16900 U.S. Highway 2, East Glacier Park (near the summit of Marias Pass)

After a few days of roughing it in the backcountry, you might be looking to clean yourself up and grab a fine meal with an even better view. Summit Mountain Lodge’s steakhouse might be the ticket. Located inside an old train station near the summit of Marias Pass, Summit Mountain Lodge serves some of the finest cuts of meat in the area. For more information and current hours, visit summitmtnlodge.com.

Two Medicine Grill

314 U.S. Highway 2, East Glacier Park

This classic diner is right across U.S. Highway 2 from the train station and is open year-round, a rare thing on Glacier’s more rugged east side. The restaurant serves classic breakfasts and is also open for lunch. If you’re getting ready for a big day on the trail, this East Glacier Park classic will not disappoint. For more information and current hours, visit facebook.com/twomedicinegrill.

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant

29 Dawson Ave., East Glacier Park

Almost like clockwork, shortly before Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant opens up each afternoon, a line starts to build off the porch and around the corner. That’s because word has gotten around about just how good the food is here, a fusion of traditional and contemporary Mexican dishes. The setting isn’t bad either, with the restaurant’s building being one of the oldest in town, dating back to 1909. For more information and current hours, visit serranosmexican.com.

Two Sisters Cafe

3600 U.S. Highway 89, Babb

Located on the east side of Glacier Park, not far from the St. Mary’s entrance of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Two Sisters Cafe has long been a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Beth and Susan Higgins have been serving fine American cuisine here since the 1990s, offering a menu that ranges from classic burgers to Asian-glazed salmon. For more information and current hours, visit twosistersofmontana.com.

Polebridge Mercantile in the North Fork. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Polebridge Mercantile & Bakery

265 Polebridge Lp., Polebridge

Located in Glacier’s quiet northwest corner, the Polebridge Mercantile & Bakery is an oasis in this rugged and mountainous area, serving up great pastries and sandwiches (along with all the supplies you might need for a camping trip). But the star of the show is the Mercantile’s world-famous Huckleberry Bear Claws. These perfect pastries are worth the long, dusty drive to Polebridge, and depending on the day, can even outshine the incredible scenery. For more information and current hours, visit polebridgemerc.com.