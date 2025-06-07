More Energy for Montanans is One Signature Away

Montana lawmakers have done something rare this legislative session: come together across party lines to advance a pro-business, all-of-the-above energy solution that empowers consumers and small businesses, attracts private investment, and strengthens our grid.

Senate Bill (SB) 188, which creates a voluntary Solar Shares program, passed the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s a clear signal that Montanans are ready for practical, locally driven energy options that work for families, landowners, and small businesses alike.

Now that the Legislature has signaled its support, it’s up to Governor Greg Gianforte to sign the bill into law.

The Solar Shares program would allow Montanans to subscribe to small-scale solar projects built right here in the state. Solar currently makes up only 1.8% of the grid in Montana — so there’s plenty of room for growth. These projects deliver local energy at no extra cost to non-participating customers, give rural landowners an income opportunity, and allow more people to benefit from clean, reliable power — without having to install rooftop panels or own property.

It’s exactly the kind of common-sense solution that matches Montana’s independent spirit and decentralized geography. And it couldn’t come at a better time.

Energy costs are rising. Major transmission line buildouts take decades. But demand is here now — driven by population growth, technology, and increasing demand for electricity across manufacturing and industry sectors. Solar Shares can begin to meet some of that demand quickly, efficiently, and affordably as Montana becomes a hub for entrepreneurs.

What’s more, the bill carries no fiscal note. Not a single dollar of new taxpayer funding is required. Yet the economic upside is immense: if implemented with a 100 MW target cap over the first three years, this program could generate an estimated $280 million in local economic impact and support over 1,200 jobs across the state. This is private capital being put to work in service of public benefit — without mandates, subsidies, or budget riders.

To help ensure smooth implementation, the industry has taken the extra step of outlining voluntary commitments to the Montana Public Service Commission. These reflect our industry’s strong desire to be good partners in the years ahead — supporting transparency, utility cost recovery, and customer protections as the program scales. This approach isn’t just responsible, it’s proof that collaboration works.

Above all, this is a moment to deliver what Montanans are asking for. Montanans have made it clear that they want more options for affordable energy — and legislators, from both sides of the aisle, responded. What happens next will determine whether that momentum continues.

Montana has long prided itself on practical solutions and forward-looking leadership. So has Governor Gianforte. The Solar Shares Act is just that: a homegrown energy opportunity that keeps benefits local and builds a more resilient energy future.

Let’s keep moving in the right direction — toward more freedom, more innovation, and more energy abundance for all Montanans. The Governor can now do his part by signing SB 188 into law and upholding his promise of being a pro-business governor that supports an all-of-the-above approach to energy.

Makenna Sellers is Executive Director for the Montana Renewable Energy Association and Matt Hargarten is VP of Government Affairs for the Coalition for Community Solar Access.