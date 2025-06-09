At Cutthroat Bagel Co., Fresh Bagels are the Catch of the Day

From the time he arrived in the Flathead about eight years ago as a professional bread baker hired on at Fleur Bakery in Whitefish, Dan Moe said that people have been asking him about bagels.

Do you know how to make bagels? Are you interested in opening a bagel shop? Can you please open a bagel shop?

The questions kept coming, and Moe made note of the literal and figurative hunger for the boiled and baked breakfast mainstay.

Last spring as he was winding down his time as an instructor at Flathead Valley Community College’s Culinary Institute of Montana, he started running through the list of ideas in the back of his head that could translate into an independent source of income. Turning over the bagel idea in his mind, he couldn’t help but notice that a bagel shop made a lot of sense. On top of the desire people had already expressed, Moe knew that the limited local competition in this specific lane of baking could help him out of the gate.

Dan Moe forms bagels by hand at Cutthroat Bagels in Whitefish on May 13, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The idea to call it Cutthroat Bagel Co. aligned with his love of the outdoors and fly fishing, and his belief that quality food—like the cutthroat trout—is something to be protected and treasured.

At first, Cutthroat Bagel Co. operated out of the Ghostland Kitchen in Columbia Falls, and bagels were sold at local farmers’ markets. Right away, Moe says he was selling out on a weekly basis. He upped his production to the point where he was making “almost as many (bagels) as I possibly could in the space that I had,” and it still wasn’t enough for people.

With Ghostland being a more temporary arrangement, Moe started to look around for brick-and-mortar locations after the market season wrapped up, and eventually he was able to strike up a deal with the folks behind the Farmhouse Inn and Kitchen, a bed and breakfast located at 28 Lupfer Avenue in Whitefish. Opening day for the Lupfer location of Cutthroat Bagel Co. was March 14, and Moe and his crew have been slinging bagels six days a week ever since.

The goal is for a customer to be in and out with a bagel in hand in about three minutes. The choices are plain, salted, sesame, and salty-seeded. The salted is almost pretzel-like, Moe said, and is absolutely best at its freshest. The coarse sea salt it’s encrusted with will actually absorb enough moisture to where the bagel isn’t much good if it sits for a day.

The salty-seeded is Moe’s take on the “everything” seasoning blend, albeit without dehydrated onion and garlic that is in a classic everything bagel seasoning. Instead, Moe’s salty-seeded topping is made with a mix of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, sea salt and a little bit of fennel seed.

Freshly formed bagels at Cutthroat Bagels in Whitefish on May 13, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For schmears (cream cheese whipped with seltzer for a lightening effect), Cutthroat Bagel Co. offers scallion, garlic (“capital ‘G’ garlic,” Moe says, warning that you may not want to talk to anyone for the rest of the day after you’ve had some), salted and whipped butter, and strawberry jam. On the weekends, they offer a special schmear that’s mixed with chopped, cured salmon prepared by local chef Jeremy Grossman.

At Cutthroat Bagel Co., they are firm believers in what they call the “rip and dip” method of eating bagels. Rather than slice a bagel and toast it, Moe encourages people to tear off a hunk and dip it into a 2 ounce schmear container. While customers can order their bagel toasted and with schmear spread onto it, there’s an extra charge for that.

“You won’t see a lot of businesses down-sell you on something. You know, say ‘Hey, hey, don’t bother getting that.’ Unless you get a really honest waiter somewhere. But we will tell you for the first couple hours that we are open every single day ‘It’s a waste to toast the bagels,” Moe said.

Toasting a warm, freshly baked bagel is, in Moe’s view, ruining something that’s perfectly good as it is. A knife might drag the crumb structure of the bagel, or the cutting and spreading might smush it down. With the rip and dip method you get to see and feel the textures, savor the smell of the bagel, and save a few bucks.

“There’s no better product on the face of the planet than warm bread, and something to dip it in,” he said “And so we really preach the rip and dip method.”

While the brand is built around bagels, there is one other baked option at Cutthroat Bagel Co.: the English muffin. Moe, who is originally from Washington state, said that years ago he worked as the overnight baker for Urban Farmer, an upscale steakhouse in Portland’s The Nines luxury hotel. One of his responsibilities was making hundreds of English muffins every night, which were then used in eggs Benedict and steakhouse burgers. All that practice and repetition meant that he became “pretty good” at whipping up some English muffins.

The English muffins at Cutthroat Bagel Co. are a bit unusual in their shape, with perfectly straight sides, and a little more height than you’d typically find. They’re proofed in metal rings, which helps lend them their distinct shape. But the sourdough, which has some olive oil and honey added, is also allowed to sit for about 18 hours. Moe says that it allows for the gluten structures to become super relaxed. The result is a “super pillowy” English muffin.

Moe said that word has started to get out, and that he’s even made arrangements to provide them to some local restaurants.

Drink options are limited to drip coffee, which is made with beans roasted at Uptown Hearth in Columbia Falls. At the start, Cutthroat was selling espresso drinks, but the interest proved to be so limited, that Moe said he couldn’t justify continuing that part of the business.

Acutely aware of the limitations and hardships faced by the local food industry, Moe has strived to keep Cutthroat Bagel Co.’s offerings simple without compromising on quality. It’s an attempt to keep costs down, and to help streamline the bagel shop’s processes, which also helps with employee retention. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the bagel is a simple food to make. A great bagel, in Moe’s view, has good chew, a bit of crust, and good flavor. Getting to that holy trinity requires a high level of detail in the baking process.

Dan Moe prepares bagel dough at Cutthroat Bagels in Whitefish on May 13, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

To get a greater chew, Moe uses “a somewhat under-hydrated dough,” which gets mixed for a long time and rested for a short time before it’s tightly rolled by hand. Slipping back into instructor mode, Moe explains that dough has both elasticity and extensibility. For his bagel dough, the result is tipped heavily towards the elasticity end of the scale, with the dough seemingly eager to snap back when stretched.

Early every morning, the bagels (rolled the day before in the afternoon and refrigerated overnight) get boiled to help create a chewier crust once they’re baked to completion. As for flavor, broadly speaking, Moe said his bagels are not very sweet. Montreal or St. Louis-style bagels might have a touch of sugar added to them, but that’s not the case here.

Having already attracted plenty of customers with ties to New York, Moe cautioned that he didn’t want to offend them by saying that the science suggests the mythical water believed by some to set a NYC bagel apart doesn’t really make all that much difference. Still, Moe realized after he’d been open for a few weeks, that he’d never actually been to the East Coast’s bagel mecca, so he closed up shop for a week and went with his girlfriend on a three-day vacation to see what he could learn.

The first three or four bagel shops left him wondering why they came all the way out to New York. But Moe said as they continued to go from bagel shop to bagel shop—12 spots in total—a couple of places emerged that were downright “inspirational.”

Of one such bagel purveyor, Moe said it wasn’t just one of the best bagels he’d ever had, but one of the best things he’d ever eaten.

There were also some things to be learned about the business side of things. One of the best NYC bagel shops he visited had just a handful of flavors, a handful of schmear options, and a couple of sandwiches. It suggested to Moe that there was some merit to his simplified menu. Although some have grumbled at the cost of getting a bagel toasted, Moe said that for the most part people have been appreciative and are grateful to have a local bagel shop.

And there could be some changes on the horizon. Moe said currently he’s working on developing strawberry and cinnamon swirl schmears, with the hope to eventually start offering a rotating sweet schmear.

Cutthroat Bagel Co. is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or until they sell out.

