Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $730,000

Somers

Where: 396 N. Juniper

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,569

Experience lakeside living in this fully furnished condo in Somers. Nestled near the shores of Flathead Lake, this home offers 20 feet of private, accessible shoreline – perfect for boating and swimming. It has a well-equipped kitchen, cozy living area and spacious bedrooms. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

Lakeside

Where: 100 Rimini Rd.

Price: $719,500

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,148

This meticulously maintained home sits on a 0.53-acre lot with Flathead Lake views and beautiful landscaping. It has many upgrades, including a new roof, paint, laminate flooring, carpet and fencing. The home also features vaulted ceilings, and a 380-square-foot addition was recently added. PureWest Real Estate

Whitefish

Where: 427 Somers Ave.

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,072

This classic craftsman home blends timeless charm with thoughtful updates in a premier downtown location. It has beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious living room, and a large picture window that fills the space with light. Outside is a fully fenced backyard with mature trees and a large patio deck. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish

Kalispell

Where: 317 Lost Creek Ln.

Price: $729,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,640

This spacious home in west valley was thoughtfully designed for both comfort and functionality. It has a welcoming living room and a generous bonus space – ideal for entertaining, relaxing, or working from home. The home sits on 1.23 acres with a fully fenced backyard, a sizable shed and plenty of parking. Brix Realty Co.

