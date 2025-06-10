Black Bear Killed as Wildlife Conflicts Escalate in Glacier Park

Glacier National Park wildlife officials euthanized a food-conditioned black bear last week amid escalating conflicts between visitors and bears, a pattern that prompted wildlife officials to caution against careless behavior that allows bears to become habituated to humans.

Although human-wildlife interactions are common in Glacier National Park, and can often be resolved through non-lethal measures, two incidents involving habituated black bears occurred just days apart, raising public safety concerns that led to one bear’s death and forcing the closure of a segment of Going-to-the-Sun Road to hikers and bikers.

In the first instance on June 5, an aggressive, food-conditioned, 4-year-old black bear with a history of conflict was euthanized in West Glacier after it “consistently attempted to enter vehicles and buildings on private property inside the park and was eventually successful in entering at least one building and a vehicle,” according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from Glacier. In 2022, wildlife officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) captured the bear in Kalispell and relocated it to the Puzzle Creek area, south of Marias Pass. The bear was seen in the West Glacier area last year, but the increase in food-conditioned behavior escalated early this month.

On June 7, park officials closed hiker-and-biker access to the Going-to-the-Sun Road after a female black bear with a cub received a food reward from an unattended backpack.

“Wildlife rangers are attempting to discourage the bear’s bad behavior. If unsuccessful, the bears may have to be relocated or euthanized per the park’s Bear Management Guidelines,” according to the press release.

Once a bear receives a human food reward, there’s a much higher probability of it becoming food conditioned. Food rewards can include items such as human food, trash, livestock feed, and pet food.

“Over time, food-conditioned bears may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food,” park officials stated in the news release. “Once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior and these bears are euthanized. Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.”

Officials said park visitors can help ensure the future of all bears by taking steps to prevent bears from becoming food conditioned.

“Never let a bear get your pack. Always keep it with you. If you see a bear along the road, please do not stop near it. If you wish to view the bear, travel at least 100 yards (91 meters) and pull over in a safe location and view it from there,” according to the release.

Roadside bears quickly become habituated to traffic and people, increasing their chances of being hit by vehicles and obtaining human food rewards. Habituated bears may also learn to frequent campgrounds and picnic areas, where they may gain access to human food. To protect human life and property, bears that seek human food must be lethally removed from the population.

Do not stop and get close to roadside bears. Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger.

For more information about recreating in bear country, please visit the park’s bear safety website here.

