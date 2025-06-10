Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Chicken Massacre

By

Monday, May 26

12:42 p.m. An off-leash poodle was playing fetch but a fellow park-goer “did not like it.”

7:30 p.m. “Many trucks and motorcycles” were “zooming” and revving engines on the streets of Kalispell.

9:35 p.m. A young man was residing in a tree behind the church.

Tuesday, May 27

5:09 p.m. The victim of an e-bike theft suspected the “people that she knows that do drugs” probably stole it.

7:59 p.m. A blonde-haired girl with bubble braids, a black shirt and pajama pants requested a barista “keep an eye on her.”

Monday, June 9

8:50 a.m. A concerned citizen chased a black cow out of the road.

8:26 p.m. The mother of a litter of German shepherd puppies needed a break and was taking a quick swim and sunbathing on the beach.

9:41 p.m. A pair of huskies were accused of committing a chicken massacre at the neighbor’s property.

11:53 p.m. A black bear “woofed” at a Hungry Horse resident who “woofed back with his shotgun.”

4:21 p.m. Four pitbulls were ready to “rip out” the throat of a teenaged thief on their property.

Tuesday, June 10

2:34 a.m. A bicyclist was dragging a black plastic bag and a package.

