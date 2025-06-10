Our Main Street Still Needs Investment

The Kalispell City Council’s decision on June 2nd not to apply for the Safe Streets for All grant left many who have been actively engaged in this project perplexed and deeply disappointed.

The foundation for this work was laid with full Council support in early 2024. A stakeholder group—made up of city staff, the Montana Department of Transportation, business representatives, Flathead County, Kalispell Public Schools, transportation engineers, and engaged community members—convened in February to develop a plan. After months of work, public input sessions, and refinements, the City Council formally adopted the plan in August of 2024.

While some may argue the timeline was short, the truth is this work has been building for decades. The Safe Streets plan directly aligns with previous and current city planning efforts, including the 1994 Action Plan, Plan-It 2035 Growth Policy (now under revision), the 2012 Core Area Plan, the 2017 Downtown Plan, the Courthouse Couplet Report, Move 2040 Transportation Plan, and the long-awaited completion of the Kalispell Bypass. All of these plans, approved by past and present City Councils, point toward the very goals this grant would help us achieve.

Securing infrastructure and transportation funding is increasingly competitive. This grant was an opportunity to interconnect decades of vision, improve pedestrian and traffic safety, and make overdue upgrades to Main Street’s aging water and fiber systems—all while preserving the historic charm of our downtown.

The Council’s 5-4 vote to walk away from this opportunity was short-sighted. Hundreds of hours of staff, stakeholder, and community time were invested in a plan they themselves had approved. Applying for the grant would not have obligated the City to immediately proceed—it merely preserved the opportunity for future funding and further public discussion. Had we been awarded the grant, there would have been ample time to develop mitigation measures to support downtown businesses during any construction.

The bypass still needs to be completed. Our Main Street still needs investment. If there is an opportunity for reconsideration, we respectfully urge the City Council to take it.

Lorraine Clarno, ACE

President/CEO

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce