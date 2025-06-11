The Right Truck

I’m happy with my hunting rig, a 2021 Ford Ranger. I don’t intend this to be a Ford commercial, however. Ram, GM and Toyota all make capable pickups. I just happen to be a Ford boy.

If you are someone who plays outdoors, a proper vehicle is necessary. I prefer pickups but SUVs are the right option for some folks. A good play rig has to be four-wheel drive, however. That’s not optional.

A recent near disaster on a trip to Texas has me reevaluating some of my requirements for my four-wheeler.

That incident was a stray piece of lumber sitting in the middle of the interstate. A 4×4 was on the downhill side of an overpass so I didn’t immediately see it. By the time I did, it was too late to avoid, but it looked like it might be narrow enough it would fit between my tires. Not quite. I was traveling about 65 mph when it just caught the inside of the front wheel. The impact bent the rim and immediately deflated the tire.

Of course, my truck is four-wheel drive, though it doesn’t have a special off-road package or any after-market modifications. There are some minor mods I’m considering (more on that later).

One recent change I did make was installing a set of sturdier, off-road tires. While the aggressive tread and extra weight seems to have cost me about 1 mpg, it also saved the tire from serious damage.

The rim was a bigger problem. My truck has a black appearance package and while black rims do nothing for performance, they do look cool. Unfortunately, the rim design was a short-term option. When I inquired at a Ford dealership near my destination, the service tech told me the computer showed only one rim of that style available in the U.S., and the price was $1,500.

I could outfit the truck with a complete set of after-market rims for that price, with enough left over to buy dinner.

Fortunately, I found a shop that could repair the rim. I’m not confident the straightened rim is a permanent fix, but it was sound enough to get me home. I may find a used replacement if necessary, or I could always upgrade to a better aftermarket rim, but I will think twice before I buy another truck with special-edition running gear. While mine were damaged on pavement, there are plenty of ways to destroy rims and tires off-road. So, it’s best to make sure replacements are a feasible option.

I don’t use my truck in severe off-road situations. I mostly drive maintained dirt roads traveling from hunting spot to fishing hole. I don’t need a Rubicon-Trail-ready off-road vehicle. And since I do travel out-of-state on a regular basis, a truck equipped for severe off-road use would be highly impractical and expensive to fuel for 500-mile road trips.

But there are a couple mods I’m considering. The first is a locker, at least for the rear wheels if not all four. Without lockers, most vehicle differentials are designed to send power to the wheel spinning the fastest, whether it’s up in the air or in mud. There have been a few times my tires have spun endlessly on muddy farm roads and left me wondering if I’d get home before the sun dried out the gumbo.

I’m also considering a leveling kit. You may have noticed the lowered front end of most modern 4×4 trucks. That lowered hood height is for pedestrian safety and also because a vehicle’s aerodynamic efficiency is a factor in determining EPA mileage ratings.

A leveling kit would raise the front end and allow for marginally larger tires. I’m secure enough in my masculinity that I don’t need a monster truck, but I do occasionally push my Ranger to its limits.

A slightly taller margin for error might be useful.