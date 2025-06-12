Glacier Park Plans to Open Full Length of Going-to-the-Sun Road on June 16

Glacier National Park officials announced Thursday that the entire 50-mile length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road is slated to open to motorized traffic between West Glacier and St. Mary on Monday, June 16.

In advance of the road’s full opening, park officials will open the alpine highway’s eastern half on Saturday, June 14, allowing motorized access to Logan Pass from the park entrance in St. Mary, which does not require a vehicle reservation.

Visitors who wish to access Logan Pass by vehicle from the more popular western entrance in West Glacier must wait until next week, weather permitting, and will also need to have secured a timed entry vehicle reservation. Although advanced reservations became available four months ago, they quickly sold out. Beginning tonight at 7 p.m., however, an initial tranche of next-day reservations will be available through the park’s online reservation portal at recreation.gov. After that, they’ll continue to be released on a rolling basis every day until the reservation requirement expires on Sept. 28.

Timed entry vehicle reservations this summer are required for the West Glacier and North Fork entrances only.

Although the Many Glacier Valley does not require a timed entry vehicle reservation in 2025, visitors will encounter reduced parking spots due to the construction project at Swiftcurrent, and the area is already seeing high congestion and temporary daily closures. Beginning July 1, visitors must secure a shuttle reservation to access the trails in Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent. More information about construction delays is available on the Many Glacier Construction page.

In addition to a vehicle reservation, a park pass is required to enter the park. A Going-to-the-Sun Road vehicle reservation does not include a park pass, and the park pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Some popular trails such as the Highline Trail remain closed due to remaining hazardous snowy conditions. For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage.

This will be the last weekend for bicyclists to bike the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road before it is projected to open to motorized vehicles on Monday.

“As a reminder for bicyclists coming from the West Entrance heading eastbound (uphill) on Going-to-the-Sun Road, there is still an active closure, past the loop due to a wildlife incident,” according to the park’s Thursday press release, which refers to an incident that occurred last weekend when a black bear snatched an unattended backpack and received a food reward. “Visitors are reminded of proper bear safety such as, if you see a bear along the road, do not stop near it. Roadside bears quickly become habituated to traffic and people. Carry bear spray, know how to properly use it, and make sure it is accessible.”

This will also be the last weekend of the hiker-and-biker shuttle for the season.

“As we prepare for the road opening, bicyclists should be mindful of administrative vehicle traffic, especially on Thursday and Friday, June 12 and June 13, while bus operators are in training,” the release states.

Bicyclists ascend Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For safety concerns, bicycle restrictions are in place when the road is open to motor vehicles as described below:

Eastbound

From June 13 through June 15, bicycles are prohibited from going eastbound (uphill) between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Avalanche. Beginning June 16, when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens, through Sept. 28, bicycles are prohibited going eastbound (uphill) between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.

Westbound

From June 13 through June 15, bicycles are prohibited from going westbound (downhill) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Avalanche to Apgar. Beginning June 16, when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens, through Sept. 28, bicycles are prohibited going westbound (downhill) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Logan Pass to Apgar.

Although the entirety of Going-to-the-Sun Road is projected to open on Monday, rockfalls or other natural events might delay this opening, as conditions can change quickly.

Visitors mill about Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on Sept. 22, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Going-to-the-Sun Road Reservations and Amenities

Visitor information services and the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be available at the Logan Pass Visitor Center starting June 14. Visitors should pack water and snacks as food and water are not available for purchase at the Logan Pass Visitor Center. Restrooms will be open.

When Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens, the number of timed entry vehicle reservations available will be increased. The increase will be managed through the next-day reservations available at 7 p.m. each day. Timed entry vehicle reservations are only available on recreation.gov and not available at the park.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park past Apgar Campground. Reservations will be required for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 13 through Sept. 28. Visitors who miss their time block or visitors without a timed entry vehicle reservation can enter after 3 p.m.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations (e.g., boat tours and horseback rides) within the specified reservation areas can use proof of their reservation for entry instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation to gain access to the area for which they have a service reservation. Service reservations originating east of Logan Pass cannot be used instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation for access past the Apgar Check Point heading east on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. Daily shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1, on a first-come, first-served basis at the Apgar and St. Mary visitor centers with stops along Going-to-the-Sun Road. Check the park website for additional information on shuttle stops.

Park officials urged visitors to use caution while driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass), where they should be “aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section,” the release states.

“Rocks and other debris continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean up,” officials stated. “With the level of snow at Logan Pass, visitors should use caution and refrain from crossing snowfields or standing under snow overhangs.”

[email protected]