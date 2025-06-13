Montanans Support Clean Energy Tax Credit

I am an electrical engineer and resident of Columbia Falls, and I am writing to encourage Montanans to consider the impact that cutting the Clean Energy Tax Credits from the federal budget would mean for the future of our country. For the last century, the United States has led the world in the development of critical new technologies, from microchips to GPS and the internet. These history-changing technologies relied on some form of government financial support over the course of their development and commercialization. Despite that, the initial investments the taxpayers made in these technologies have more than paid for themselves and turned the United States into the military and economic powerhouse we are today.

Technologies such as batteries, solar power, and electric vehicles are very similar in their potential to revolutionize the world in the coming decades. These technologies are in high demand world-wide, and there are two countries who lead in selling them: The United States, and China. So, we find ourselves at a crossroads: do we allow China to become the leader in the next technological revolution, or do WE become the leader in the next technological revolution? My vote is for the latter option, and the Clean Energy Tax Credits help support American jobs developing the best technologies the world has ever known.



Please call Senators Daines and Sheehy and Representative Zinke. Tell them that Montanans support Clean Energy Tax Credits. Our future is in the balance. Visit ccl.org/action for more information.

Dominic Meier

Columbia Falls