Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Lakeside

Where: 212 Sunrise Ln.

Price: $850,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,468

This beautifully updated home sits on a private, landscaped .61-acre lot and features two spacious principal suites, a finished ADU, and a chef’s kitchen with high-end finishes. Modern comforts include radiant heat, a wood stove, heated crawl space, and an indoor heated pool with sauna, plus expansive decks and peek-a-boo views of Flathead Lake. With its proximity to outdoor recreation, it’s ideal as a year-round residence, vacation home, or investment property. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30051191

Kalispell

Where: 1182 Victory Ln.

Price: $875,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,090

This east valley home is thoughtfully designed and showcases stunning views through abundant windows and an open floor plan. Interior highlights include beamed ceilings, wood floors, a natural gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a view –even from the sink. It also has a spacious patio for entertaining, a double attached garage, and a future shop-ready driveway. REAL Broker

MLS Number: 30048169

Bigfork

Where: 580 Hollow Ln.

Price: $850,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,604

This 2-acre property is an outdoor lover’s dream, featuring a barn with a bonus room, a detached shop, greenhouse, koi pond, and multiple gardens and sheds. The spacious decks and patios offer stunning views of the Swan Mountain Range, perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. With a blend of comfort, functionality, and natural beauty, this home is ideal for those seeking space and serenity. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30050828

Rollins

Where: 40974 Big Lodge Ln.

Price: $849,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,232

This unique Victorian farmhouse sits on over 4 acres with panoramic views of Montana’s mountains and meadows, blending antique charm with modern comfort. The home features historical details like push-button light switches, stained glass, and a claw-foot tub. It also has cross-fenced acreage, a heated two-car garage with storage loft, and ample space for horses or a hobby farm. Flathead Lake RE Advisors

MLS Number: 30049544

