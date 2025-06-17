Workers Pay the Rich

The Republican budget bill will reduce healthcare and food assistance for working Americans by over $1,000,000,000,000 (one trillion dollars). So that billionaires can receive a permanent tax cut worth trillions of dollars! The bill will explode our national debt by trillions of dollars, dramatically increasing interest payments each year. This is not sustainable and is totally unnecessary. We need to require the rich to pay their fair share by increasing their taxes! This would allow us to provide healthcare and food assistance to those in need, adequate support for our rural hospitals, sustainable management of our national debt, reduction of our current historic disparity of wealth and provide a strong economy. This is what our senators and representatives should be advocating instead of voting for a bill that does so much harm just to benefit their rich donors and aid their re-election.

Ron de Yong

Kalispell