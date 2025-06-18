Kalispell Parks and Recreation Announces 2025 Picnic in the Park Summer Concert Series

Kalispell Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of its beloved Picnic in the Park Summer Concert Series, a treasured community tradition offering free, live music in Depot Park every Wednesday starting July 9 through August 20. With performances at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. each Wednesday, this year’s lineup promises a rich variety of musical styles and local talent that will appeal to music lovers of all ages.

Here’s a look at the full summer lineup:

Wednesday, July 9

Noon – Stephany Novak

Kick off the season with Stephany Novak’s eclectic mix of classic rock, blues, and original tunes that offer something for everyone.

6 p.m. – Mike Murray Duo

Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Mike Murray brings an intimate performance shaped by a life of travel and introspection.

Picnic in the Park. Courtesy image

Wednesday, July 16

Noon – David Walburn Duo

Expect a soulful and uplifting set filled with fun, heartfelt songs that span generations.

6 p.m. – Randy Loveless Band

Formerly known as Switchblade, these local rockaholics bring ’60s through ’90s rock classics to life with high energy and passion.

Wednesday, July 23

Noon – Justin Harris and the Pocket Aces

Delivering a toe-tapping blend of country swing and ‘50s rockabilly, Justin Harris charms with smooth vocals and jangly guitar tones.

6 p.m. – Kenny James Miller Band

A power trio serving up original rock and blues that packs the punch of a much larger band.

Wednesday, July 30

Noon – Glacier Symphony Ensemble

A treat for the whole family; the symphony performs recognizable tunes from favorite movies and video games.

6 p.m. – Joseph Martinez

This rising local star mixes country grit with the soul and blues of yesteryear in a heartfelt, emotional set.

Wednesday, August 6

Noon – Rooted Heart Girl (Christiane)

With poetic lyrics and influences of folk, country, and blues, Christiane connects deeply with her audience through nature-inspired songs.

6 p.m. – Matthew Morris

A blend of blues, rock, and positive energy, Morris’s performance is as uplifting as it is dynamic.

Picnic in the Park in Kalispell. Beacon file photo

Wednesday, August 13

Noon – Deidre Corson with Special Guests Elevated Aerial

A lively mix of pop and folk tunes from Deidre Corson, alongside a stunning performance by Elevated Aerial.

6 p.m. – Brent Jameson Duo

Enjoy blues, folk, and reggae rhythms from the always soulful Brent Jameson.

Wednesday, August 20

Noon – Wylie Gustafson

Montana’s own yodeling cowboy, Wylie brings his signature western ballads and original Big Sky tunes to life.

6 p.m. – WildWind

Closing out the series, WildWind offers a heartfelt blend of classic Americana and country straight from the mountains of Northwestern Montana.

Bring a picnic blanket, grab dinner or an ice from a guest food truck, and enjoy music under the summer sun and stars in the heart of Kalispell. Whether you’re a long-time local or just passing through, the Picnic in the Park series is a celebration of music, community, and the Montana summer spirit. This series is made possible by generous sponsors, including this year’s title sponsors: Glacier Grins Pediatric Dentistry and Toyota which brings engaging programming to our community. Special thanks also go out to all our contributing sponsors whose continued commitment makes events like this possible.

For more details and updates, visit kalispell.com/KPR.

The above content is sponsored by Kalispell Parks and Recreation. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].