Two Local Veterans Honored by Gov. Greg Gianforte for Service to Country, Community

Terri Klepper-Speasl didn’t know what she wanted to do with her life when she walked into Kalispell’s military recruitment office as a young woman in the 70s.

She said that office used to sit on the corner of First and Main, where a Chinese restaurant stands now. Klepper-Speasl, who is originally from Shelby and grew up in Montana, signed up to serve in the Women’s Army Corps, formerly the women’s branch of the U.S. Army. The Women’s Army Corps was integrated into the U.S. Army in 1978.

Back when she signed up for the Women’s Army Corps, Klepper-Speasl never imagined she’d receive a commendation from the governor for her service.

But that’s exactly what happened Wednesday morning.

Gov. Greg Gianforte presents veterans at the Kalispell VFW with the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation on June 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Klepper-Speasl and another Flathead Valley veteran, Luke Opp, received certificates and Montana flags from Gov. Greg Gianforte at the Kalispell VFW. Both are 2024 honorees of the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation program.

“Veterans are truly the very fabric of our communities, and during your military careers, you’ve made tremendous sacrifices for the country and we just appreciate it,” Gianforte said. “We can never say thank you enough. And in honoring you two today, we’re really saying thank you to everyone who’s been in the uniform and the spouses that have stood with you and supported you through your sacrifice and their sacrifice.”

Gov. Gianforte’s appearance in Kalispell came as part of his annual 56-county tour, where he travels across the state meeting with local business owners and veterans and at times holding ceremonial bill signings. He also held a signing Wednesday for Kalispell House Rep. Courtenay Sprunger’s House Bill 226.

That bill, dubbed the “Legal Employment and Government Accountability Law,” passed with broad bipartisan support during the 2025 legislative session. It requires employers to request and maintain a copy of employees’ citizenship or work authorization status as verified by the federal E-Verify program, or an I-9 form to establish identity and employment authorization.

Gianforte said the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation program was started while he was still serving as a member of the U.S. Congress, a seat he held from 2017 to 2021. He said the award is based on veterans’ service, both in the armed forces and to their communities when they return. Service is the main qualification for the honor, Gianforte said. Veterans must be nominated to receive the award.

A family friend nominated Klepper-Speasl. She served in the U.S. Army as part of the Wyoming National Guard from 1977-1985, according to the program website. Once she wrapped her military service, she spent her career in law enforcement. She worked in law enforcement first in Fremont County, Wyoming, and then for more than 20 years in Phoenix, Arizona. She earned several awards for her time in uniform.

The other honoree, Opp, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999-2003. His wife nominated him for the commendation.

Luke Opp, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, receives the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation from Gov. Greg Gianforte during a ceremony at the Kalispell VFW on June 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Opp founded a group called “The Frozen Chosen” in February 2023. Its mission is to provide veterans with “an opportunity for team building functions.” A seven-member, all-volunteer board runs the group. It fundraises to meet veterans’ needs from “a tank of gas to a house payment,” Opp said.

Its most current project is helping to renovate the home of a former Marine, Warren Childs. According to the group’s website, Childs began suffering from seizures after an IED hit his truck during Operation Enduring Freedom. Last summer, he was diagnosed with Essential Tremors. The Frozen Chosen is fundraising to help his family renovate his home to make it ADA-accessible.

Since it began in 2023, Opp said the group has received support from local business Black Rifle Coffee. The Frozen Chosen has also received donations, both monetary and material, to help fill its mission. Opp said news about the group spreads mostly via word-of-mouth.

[email protected]