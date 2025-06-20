Four Decades of Preserving the Flathead Valley

When the Flathead Land Trust first started its conservation efforts in 1985, it consisted of a small group of volunteers alarmed by the increasing development of the Flathead Valley’s forests and farmland. Forty years later, the nonprofit continues to protect open spaces and natural resources across Northwest Montana.

To mark its 40 years of conservation work, Flathead Land Trust is hosting a special event on June 21. The celebration, called “Protect and Connect!”, will feature an afternoon of food, drinks and entertainment along the Stillwater River.

Executive Director Paul Travis described the milestone as “a moment to step back and celebrate the people whose shoulders we stand on and what they did over time.”

“It’s also a moment to look to the future because we’re more relevant than we ever have been before,” Travis added. “People are still moving here, and land is going to get developed. If there is no land trust working in the area, land that is still important for open space and habitat values will disappear.”

The anniversary celebration will take place on the Kohrs property, which encompasses 650 acres of protected farmland and woods along the Stillwater River west of Whitefish. Travis described the property as “a great showcase” of the work done by the Land Trust.

“Nothing tells a story better than saying ‘hey, all this land preserved is what our work is all about,’” he explained.

Attendees can take part in a picnic lunch catered by Uptown Hearth, and Kalispell folk musician Mike Murray will provide live entertainment. The celebration will also include guided property tours, educational programming on the Land Trust’s history, and kid-friendly activities like hayrides, face painting, and games.

A raffle will give attendees the chance to win outdoors-themed prizes, including a fly-fishing excursion and a cabin stay. All proceeds will go towards Flathead Land Trust’s efforts to protect wildlife habitats and sustain land in Northwest Montana.

Since its volunteer-run beginnings, Flathead Land Trust has grown to include a five-person professional team. Travis, who joined as executive director in 2014, said the organization has taken on “bigger, more complex” conservation projects in recent years.

While Flathead Land Trust primarily focuses on conservation easements, which are legal agreements that protect private land from development, Travis noted that a number of these recent projects have also included a public component.

He pointed to the creation of Somers Beach State Park as an example. The Land Trust supported the Sliter family in transferring their 106 acres of scenic shoreline along Flathead Lake to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The property opened as a state park in 2022, offering public access to the beach and lake while preserving wildlife habitat.

Travis said that these public-facing projects have been an effective way to build community awareness and support.

“The general public can see the value in preserving open space, wildlife habitats and water quality, but the conservation can feel less meaningful to them when it’s on private land that they can’t access,” he explained. “These projects help people see who we are and the value we bring to the community.”

Looking forward, Travis said increasing staffing capacity is a top priority for Flathead Land Trust, which he said would allow the organization to conserve more acres of land each year.

The Flathead Land Trust “Protect and Connect!” 40th anniversary celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. on June 21 at the Kohrs property, which is eight miles west of Whitefish. Tickets are $40, and free for children under 10.

