Stop the Sell-off of Public Lands!

Did you know that the current Senate Reconciliation Bill requires the sell-off of 3 million acres of federal public lands across 11 western states? Federal lands managed by both the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management on behalf of all Americans would be sold to the highest bidder, and lost forever.

It doesn’t matter if the legislation does not include any federal public lands in Montana. Federal public lands transcend state lines. Just ask wildlife! Call Senator Daines and Senator Sheehy now, and urge them to vote no on the bill.

Also at stake are some of the wildest landscapes in Alaska. The bill would force oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and Western Arctic. And another provision would approve a right-of-way to construct a 200-mile road through the Brooks Range and the Gates of the Arctic National Preserve to facilitate huge mining operations. These provisions have no business being included in a federal budget bill, either.

Pick up the phone, and voice your concerns!

Brett Haverstick

Missoula