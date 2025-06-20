What a Betrayal by Montana’s Congressional Delegation

By the time you publish this letter, Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy may have betrayed Montanans and all U.S. citizens with their vote FOR (apparently by July 4) the sale of millions of acres of public lands across America.



A spokesperson for Slippery Steve said, “Daines is against the sale of public lands, but glad to see Montana exempted.”



A spokesperson for Flim Flam Tim said, “Sheehy believes public lands belong in public hands and opposes the sale of public lands. He is pleased to see Montana exempted.”



Singing from identical song books it looks like. I don’t believe their doublespeak for a nanosecond.



They seem to be saying they ONLY oppose the sale of Montana’s public lands, while fire-saling the public lands in other states. Our public lands.



The truth lies under Daines’ dirty sheets. Daines authored the legislation that would dispose of over 220 MILLION acres of the public domain in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Daines clearly is the ringleader along with Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in this underhanded betrayal. Daines is flat out lying that he opposes the sale of public lands.



And Montanans should not believe Daines’ assurance for yet another nanosecond that Montana’s public lands are off limits. BS.



And we can clearly assume that Sheehy, Zinke and Downing also support the sale of public lands.



Americans own those public lands. Not Daines, Sheehy, Zinke, or Downing.



What a disgrace. What a betrayal. Call them up. Give ‘em Hell.



Dave Hadden

Bigfork