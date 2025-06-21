Summer Visitors are on the Way – Let’s Welcome Them 

Here in Kalispell, our community and businesses – as well as many locals – depend on tourism. Before the summer season kicks into full swing in northwest Montana, I’m reaching out to ask that we all work together to welcome visitors to our mountain town. This time of year, we’ll see more traffic driving down Main Street, we’ll see cars and RVs driving slowly along our scenic roads and highways and we’ll see longer wait times at our favorite restaurants. And while we know that it can be frustrating as a local, we also know that this equates to out-of-state money being pumped directly into local businesses that employ Flathead Valley residents and locals. Visitors to Kalispell spend millions of dollars in local businesses helping support our economy, keeping businesses afloat and employing thousands of locals. And chances are, many of us know at least one person – from your neighbor to a lifelong friend or a relative – who works in and relies on the tourism economy to make a living. As we move forward into the summer season and know that stressful situations may arise, I hope we all remember that visitor spending plays a vital role in the livelihood of our friends and neighbors, creating jobs and enhancing our community through amenities, offerings and events.

Diane Melder

Kalispell