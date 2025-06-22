The Best Hikes Outside of Glacier

While Glacier National Park draws in visitors by the millions with its internationally renowned beauty, the surrounding Flathead Valley holds a treasure trove of trails and outdoor playgrounds just a stone’s throw (or two) away. If you’re looking to avoid the park crowds or find yourself on hold by the park’s reservation system, here’s an assortment of beautiful hikes to help scratch the itch to be outside.

Glacier View Mountain Via Demer’s Ridge Trail

For a panoramic view of Glacier National Park peaks without having to enter the park, Glacier View Mountain offers steep but rewarding views off the North Fork Road. Use Demers Ridge Trail to get to the trailhead, parking at a dirt pullout just north of the Camas Road. The out-and-back trail is 4.3 miles roundtrip to the summit, with a steep elevation gain of 2,791 feet. The trail is at times rocky, making it worthwhile to bring a trekking pole for those wanting steadier footing. The trek is immediately rewarding (on a clear day), with vistas into the park widening with each switchback. There are a few spots to stop along with way for those looking for a shorter hike. Just be aware of ticks! Cover up as much of your body as possible and check yourself and your gear after the hike.

A mountain goat on Mount Aeneas in the Jewel Basin. Beacon file photo

Mount Aeneas Summit Trail

The Mount Aeneas Summit Trail located just outside of Bigfork near Jewel Basin has it all – visions of mountains, lakes, and wildflower fields in the right season. Start on the Noisy Creek Trail for just over half a mile before turning right onto the Camp Misery Trail. You’ll eventually meet up with Alpine Trail 7 before turning onto the Mount Aeneas Trail for the rest of the way up to the summit. The trail takes you through subalpine spruce forested area, opening to stunning sights of Glacier National Park, Bob Marshall Wilderness, Flathead Valley, and the Hungry Horse Reservoir at the top, where mountain goats are often sighted nearby. Roundtrip, the hike is about 6 miles out-and-back with an ascent of 1,950 feet. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash.

Stanton Lake

Near Essex, Stanton Lake Trail offers a milder but worthwhile hike into the Great Bear Wilderness. Starting from the trailhead’s parking lot off U.S. Highway 2, the walk begins with a sharp incline before leveling out the rest of the path. The 3.8 mile out-and-back trail follows Stanton Creek to the western tip of the lake, gaining a total elevation of 702 feet. It’s also a popular spot for fishing, and dogs are allowed but must be leashed.

Columbia Mountain. Beacon file photo

Columbia Mountain

Those in it for the long haul might find Columbia Mountain a solid day’s workout. Located at the entrance to Bad Rock Canyon, the 12-mile trail offers those who tackle it a 360-degree view as a treat at the top. The trail climbs slowly through forest up the west side of the mountain, before the sharp switchbacks begin. You’ll gain around 4,900 feet over the course of the trek, arriving at Columbia’s peak of 7,208 feet. Dogs are welcome and can be off leash in some areas.

Smith Lake via Swift Creek Loop

If you’re looking for a nearby nature walk, Smith Lake just north of Whitefish may be the hike for you. Starting at the Swift Creek Trailhead, you’ll have a 4.5-mile loop that takes you to Smith Lake and back. With an elevation gain of 456 feet, the trail is moderate and usually well-maintained, offering a good spot for hiking, birding and watching wildlife. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash.