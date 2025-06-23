Flathead Beacon Named Best Online Newspaper

The Flathead Beacon was named the best online newspaper in the state for the second year in a row at the Montana Newspaper Association’s (MNA) Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the association’s 140th annual convention, which was held at Hotel Finlen in Butte.

In total, the Beacon took home 13 awards and six first-place plaques, including for portrait photography, feature photography and news video. The Beacon also won best website. And its flagship print publication, Flathead Living magazine, was named the best niche publication in the state for the eighth time.

First Place Awards

Best Online Newspaper – Flathead Beacon

Best Website – flatheadbeacon.com

Best Niche Publication – Beacon Staff, Flathead Living magazine

Best Portrait Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Nordic Champion”

Best Feature Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Backside of Spring”

Best News Video – Denali Sagner, “Tim Sheehy Rally”

Backside of a balsamroot blossom in Herron Park on June 6, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Second Place Awards

Best Sports Feature – Maggie Dresser, “Blackfeet Relay Racers Lament Loss of Cultural and Competitive Summer Centerpiece”

Best Sport and Outdoors Column Writing – Rob Breeding, “Wyoming Goes Off the Rails”

Best Headline Writing – Tristan Scott

Best General News Photo – Hunter D’Antuono, “Great Aurora”

Third Place Awards

Best Column Writing – Mike Jopek, “Small Town Grit”

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award – Maggie Dresser, “Remembering the Tragedy on Peters Ridge”

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise Color – Pierce Ware, “Bonjour Bakery and Bistro”